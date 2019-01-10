Crash Test Dummies kick off Peach Festival

The Crash Test Dummies will kick off the Penticton Peach Festival on Aug. 7 in Okanagan Lake Park. Submitted photo

The Crash Test Dummies will headline the Penticton Peach Festival opening night lineup on the Peters Bros. Construction stage on Aug. 7.

“This is the first time the Crash Test Dummies have played the Penticton Peach Festival and, in fact, the first time they have played in the Okanagan,” said Don Kendall, president of the Penticton Peach Festival. “They are one of the most successful groups in Canadian music and touring again after a multi-year hiatus.”

The original lineup announced in September that they would be reuniting to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their album God Shuffled His Feet, which has sold more than 5.5 million copies worldwide. This was the second album released by the Crash Test Dummies and features their most popular single Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm, which soared to No. 9 in the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart and peaked at No. 4 on the U.S. Hot 100.

Crash Test Dummies are most identifiable through Brad Roberts and his distinctive bass-baritone voice. Another original member of the group, Ellen Reid, will also tour with them. She was the lead vocalist on the hit The Ballad of Peter Pumpkinhead, featured in the hit movie Dumb and Dumber.

The band first burst onto the music scene with the hit Superman’s Song in 1991. Two years later, they recorded the international No. 1 hit Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm. Other hits over their career include Swing in Your Ocean, Afternoons and Coffeespoons and He Liked to Feel It.

Over the course of their career, the Crash Test Dummies have released nine albums, won a Juno Award in 1991 for Group of the Year and have been nominated for 11 Juno Awards and three Grammy Awards.

“We are absolutely ecstatic to welcome the Crash Test Dummies for the opening night of the 2019 Penticton Peach Festival on Aug. 7 and this wouldn’t be possible without the evening’s sponsor, Peters Bros. Construction,” said Kendall. “Make sure you plan to come early for what is sure to be a jam-packed Okanagan Lake Park.”

For more information on the Penticton Peach Festival visit www.peachfest.com or follow them at www.Facebook,com/PentictonPeachFest, Twitter @Peachfest2019 and on Instagram @PentictonPeachFestival.

