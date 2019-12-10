Creative Okanagan aims to connect the community through music

Creative Okanagan is leading the charge in developing the regions first music strategy

Creative Okanagan, in partnership with a group of community stakeholders, is leading the process of developing the region’s first music strategy.

The strategy will advance the sustainability of the music industry in the region and supports the City of Kelowna’s recently released cultural plan.

The group is seeking like-minded community members, with a variety of expertise in the music industry, to participate in an advisory group for the project.

“We are looking for a diversity of people with a good mix of expertise, perspectives and backgrounds represented in the group,” said Karma Lacoff, executive and creative director for Creative Okanagan.

“We are hoping those with an interest in seeing the music sector strengthen and grow will respond.”

Community engagement is a key aspect of the strategy’s development. While the process is currently in its early stages, it is expected to span over a two-year period and include the creation of a stakeholder directory and a music summit in late 2020.

Currently, the group is establishing the scope of work to be completed and securing funding for strategy development.

“We are excited to find ways to engage musicians, venue operators, music educators, youth, music producers and other industry professionals,” said Kris Hargrave of Hubbub Live.

“For me, this is about coming together as an industry to increase support to live music.”

For those interested in finding out more about the Advisory Group including the criteria, scope of work and time commitment, check out the terms of reference at creativeokanagan.com

Creative Okanagan aims to connect the community through music

Creative Okanagan is leading the charge in developing the regions first music strategy

