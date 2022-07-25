Creative Okanagan receives Lieutenant Governor award

Creative Okanagan was recently recognized for its work in the region’s artistic and musical communities.

The organization was founded in 2012 as a non-profit and on July 25 it received the Lieutenant Governor’s Arts and Music Award. Since its inception, the group has become an active leader in the arts and music sector in Central Okanagan. Working hard to connect audiences and performing artists, Creative Okanagan’s mission is to foster well-being in the community by creating unique experiences that both performers and audiences can access and appreciate.

“This is significant for our community,” said Craig Siemens who’s on the board of directors of Creative Okanagan.

Siemens credits the community with the success of the Creative Okanagan.

“We engaged over 1,200 people in our work on the development of the Central Okanagan Music Strategy in 2020 and 2021. The project and our work so far to implement it are due to community involvement,” said Siemens.

The Central Okanagan Music Strategy is an endeavour that seeks to connect the artists, audiences, spaces, and partners—who all work together to create events for people in the Central Okanagan to enjoy. Creative Okanagan fulfills many roles within the community, but its primary directive is to connect artists looking to perform and match them with audiences that suit them.

The Lieutenant Governor’s Arts and Music Award is granted to the British Columbia organizations that “have demonstrated exceptional leadership, creativity, community engagement, and commitment through fostering and mentoring others in the fields of Visual Arts, Music or Performance.”

