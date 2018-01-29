Paul Sheldon (Andrew McNee) will think twice before crossing Annie Wilkes (Lucia Frangione) again in Arts Club Theatre Company’s rendition of Stephen King’s chilling novel, Misery, which takes the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Jan. 30. The chilling performance is brought to life with set design by Lauchlin Jonston, costume design by Stephanie Long and lighting design by Andrew Pye. (David Cooper photo)

Crook’s Corner

A slice of this week’s arts and entertainment happenings in the North Okanagan at a glance

Welcome to Crook’s Corner, a weekly video highlighting a selection of arts and entertainment happenings in the North Okanagan, hosted by The Morning Star arts and entertainment editor, Parker Crook.

This week’s video features three events: Arts Club Theatre Company’s Misery, Nadine’s Fine Art and Frames’ artist of the month and the Snowed in Comedy Tour.

Misery Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre. Jan. 30 at 7:30 p.m. This is the third show in the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society’s 2017/18 Theatre series. Tickets are $45 adult, $42 senior and $40 for students and are available from the Ticket Seller, 250-549-7469, www.ticketseller.ca.

Nadine’s Fine Art & Frames 3101B 31st Ave. Kara Barkved, a versatile artist working in numerous different mediums with a current interest in intuitive expressionist abstract art, is Nadine’s Artist of the Month for February. Over the years, the gallery has seen many art students, guest artist workshops and summertime paint and party nights, owner Nadine Wilson said. The contributing gallery artists will again be astounding the public for approximately six months, and the artist of the month walls will change in the new year, so patrons will see a different show every time they visit. Open Monday to Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by appointment.

Snowed in Comedy Tour 2018 Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre. Feb. 2 at 8 p.m. The Snowed In Comedy Tour has turned into a Canadian success story and is celebrating its 10th year. Tickets are $45, available from the Ticket Seller, 250-549-7469, www.ticketseller.ca.

