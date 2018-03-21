Crook’s Corner

Kelowna: Let’s Hear It! LIVE Kelowna Community Theatre March 21 at 7 p.m. Performers include previous JUNO winner and 2018 nominee DJ Shub, East Vancouver’s The Boom Booms, Vancouver’s Little Destroyer and supporting act Vernon’s own Andrew Allen. Tickets are $15.
Salmon Arm: Paint and Sip Chances March 23 from 7-9 p.m. 123 Artful’s paint and sip has guests paint Abstract Flowers. Cost is $40 and includes all paint material and aprons. Run your own tab.
Penticton: Ineke Vandoorn and Marc van Vugt The Dream Café March 23. Doors at 6 p.m. show at 8 p.m. Dutch Grammy winners Ineke Vandoorn and Marc van Vugt have brought their jazz duo back to Canada on their east-to-west tour. Tickets are $28 premium seats or $18 wings.
Vernon: Ineke Vandoorn and Marc van Vugt The Vernon Jazz Club March 24 at 8 p.m. Doors at 7:15 p.m. Cash only bar on site. Tickets $20 online and at Expressions of Time (2901-30 Ave), with a $5 rebate at the gig for VJS members.
