The Vernon Jazz Society presents Ineke Vandoorn (voice and piano) and Marc van Vugt (guitar) at the Vernon Jazz Club March 24. (Photo submitted)

Crook’s Corner

Arts and entertainment highlights this week across the Okanagan

Kelowna: Let’s Hear It! LIVE Kelowna Community Theatre March 21 at 7 p.m. Performers include previous JUNO winner and 2018 nominee DJ Shub, East Vancouver’s The Boom Booms, Vancouver’s Little Destroyer and supporting act Vernon’s own Andrew Allen. Tickets are $15.

Salmon Arm: Paint and Sip Chances March 23 from 7-9 p.m. 123 Artful’s paint and sip has guests paint Abstract Flowers. Cost is $40 and includes all paint material and aprons. Run your own tab.

Penticton: Ineke Vandoorn and Marc van Vugt The Dream Café March 23. Doors at 6 p.m. show at 8 p.m. Dutch Grammy winners Ineke Vandoorn and Marc van Vugt have brought their jazz duo back to Canada on their east-to-west tour. Tickets are $28 premium seats or $18 wings.

Vernon: Ineke Vandoorn and Marc van Vugt The Vernon Jazz Club March 24 at 8 p.m. Doors at 7:15 p.m. Cash only bar on site. Tickets $20 online and at Expressions of Time (2901-30 Ave), with a $5 rebate at the gig for VJS members.

@VernonNews
entertainment@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Just For Laughs sold to Howie Mandel

Just Posted

Kelowna celebrates World Down Syndrome Day

More than 50 people gathered in Kelowna to bring awareness to diversity and difference

World Down Syndrome Day: The up side of Down

A Kelowna family’s journey with Down Syndrome: ‘There is tremendous beauty in these kids’

Tracing their family tree

Sisters searching for Summerland connection

Kelowna Garbage truck catches fire

Police and fire crews had a smelly situation on their hands Wednesday afternoon

Kelowna to B.C.: Dump the Speculation Tax

City writing to the provincial government saying it is “fundamentally” opposed to the new tax

Crook’s Corner

Arts and entertainment highlights this week across the Okanagan

Facebook’s Zuckerberg admits mistakes in privacy scandal

Zuckerberg admits to privacy scandal involving a Trump-connected data-mining firm, but no apology

Rockets’ Foote a finalist for top WHL D-man

Cal Foote named the Western Conference top defenseman; Foote and Dube named all-stars

UPDATE: Former B.C. city councillor sentenced nine months for sexual assault

Dave Murray, convicted this past fall, hired a private investigator to intrude on the victim’s life.

Shots fired in Kamloops

Kamloops RCMP are investigating a report of shots fired and a possible explosion at a trailer court

Online threat to U.S. high school traced to Canadian teen

A 14-year-old girl has been charged in connection with an online threat against a high school

B.C. driver fined $1,500 for accident involving senior’s death

A Princeton man riding the scooter died of complications

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Vaping device overheats, burns down home on Vancouver Island

Nanaimo Fire Rescue says units could cause fires in other homes and even aircraft

Most Read

  • Just For Laughs sold to Howie Mandel

    Just For Laughs sold to Howie Mandel and U.S. company ICM Partners

  • Crook’s Corner

    Arts and entertainment highlights this week across the Okanagan