Crook’s Corner

Arts and entertainment highlights this week across the Okanagan

Kelowna: The Hunchback of Notre Dame atActors Studio and Dinner Theatre April 11-29, Wednesday to Sunday at 7:30 p.m., plus an additional Saturday matinee at 1 p.m. Tickets are $59.85 and up.

Salmon Arm: Meditation Park at Salmar Theatre. Runtime is 94 minutes. Rated G. Showtime is 7:30 p.m., April 13-19. Single ticket passes are $7.

Vernon: God is a Scottish Drag Queen II: The Second Coming at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre. April 13. Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets are available for $25 adult, $22 senior and $20 student and are available through the Ticket Seller, 250-549-7469, www.ticketseller.ca.

Penticton: Okanagan Fest of Ale. Tickets to the event are available online at www.ValleyFirstTix.com, or can be picked up person at the Valley First Box Office at the South Okanagan Events Centre. Single Day admission is $29 and a two-day weekend pass is $49 (inclusive of tax and fees). Groups of 12 or more enjoy 10 per cent off single day or weekend passes.

@VernonNews

entertainment@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.