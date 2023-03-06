Megadeth brings its Crush the World Tour to Kelowna’s Prospera Place on April 29, 2023. (Contributed)

Crush the World in Abbotsford, Kelowna with Megadeth

The thrash metal group kicks off a 13-city tour on April 26

Tickets go on sale Thursday (March 9) for the Megadeth World Tour, and one of the stops is Prospera Place.

The thrash metal titans kick off the Crush the World tour in Everett, Washington on April 26.

The band then takes to the great north, with a show in Abbotsford on April 28 and then Kelowna the following night before heading toward Canada’s east coast.

VIP tickets are available starting tomorrow (March 7) at 10 a.m. American Express members can access pre-sale tickets the same day starting at noon.

Megadeth released their 16th studio album last year ‘The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!’, debuting at the top of the charts for its first week of sales.

The band also received its 13 Grammy nomination for Best Metal Performance for their song “We’ll Be Back.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

