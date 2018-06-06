Cuban-Canadian Juno nominated singer comes to Kelowna

Set the dance floor aflame to the music of Adonis Puentes and The Voice of Cuba Orchestra this Friday.

In a unique concert experience, guests will first learn a few salsa moves before the concert and then have the opportunity to show them off during the interactive performance.

“It’s about making people happy, the music I play is geared towards dancers, but if people are able to dance and have a good time then for me the mission is accomplished,” Puentes said.

Born in Cuba, Puentes has lived in Victoria, B.C. for 20 years, the Juno-nominated musician is a songwriter who sings and plays guitar. He will be performing music from his new album Dicen (the talk or they say), along with music from previous records and the traditional music of Cuba.

“The music I play is about the journey that I have gone on spiritually in life being a Cuban-Canadian,” Puentes said. “Come over and please bring your dancing shoes. The reason I play music is to make people happy and create some happy times for people since music is love, and love is a way and we need more music, and we need more love on this planet.”

Friday, June 8 at the Habitat, salsa dance lessons will begin at 8:30 p.m. and the concert will begin an hour later. Advance tickets are available at Mosaic Books for $20 or online.

