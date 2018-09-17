A photo promoting one of Surrey’s ‘Culture Days’ events in 2017. The Sumi Ink Club invites people to paint on a shared surface. (Photo: culturedays.ca)

Culture Days returns to Kelowna

Kelowna’s Downtown and Cultural District will be buzzing with activities

Culture Days is a collaborative, Canada-wide volunteer movement to raise the awareness, accessibility, participation and engagement of all Canadians in the arts and cultural life of their communities.

Every year, on the Culture Days weekend, thousands of artists, individuals, organizations and communities offer free, hands-on, interactive activities that invite the public to participate “behind the scenes,” to discover the world of artists, creators, historians, architects, curators, and designers at work. This year, Culture Days happens across Canada on Sept. 28, 29 and 30.

Related: Celebrating BC Culture Days in Okanagan

As a grassroots, collaborative movement, Culture Days relies on participation. Whether as an arts or cultural organization, an artist, a municipality, a school, a citizen, a business person, everyone can play a role in shaping this event. So get involved! Browse the 2018 Activities at bc.culturedays.ca and search “Kelowna” to learn more about what to expect in Kelowna as Canadians from coast to coast to coast prepare for the ninth annual Culture Days weekend this fall!

All events are free and you can enjoy hands on, interactive activities showcasing the arts and culture of our community. Don’t miss Culture Days, happening downtown Kelowna, the Cultural District and more.

