Dancing with Shuswap Stars attracts Rust Valley Restorers

Avery Shoaf, left, City Dance co-owner Heather Stranks and Mike Hall, right, from the Rust Valley Restorers TV show get ready for Dancing with the Shuswap Stars. Stranks will be partnering both men as they go head-to-head for dancing bragging rights. (Photo by Cheryl Peterson of Promise Photography)

A new crop of contestants will soon be practising their moves for the 2019 Dancing with the Shuswap Stars, which takes place this fall.

Sure to draw much attention to this year’s event will be stars from the reality TV show Rust Valley Restorers, Mike Hall and Avery Shoaf. Bringing their film crew with them to rehearsals and to the main event is sure to raise the profile of this year’s dance. The pair are both glad to support the beneficiary of this year’s event, the Shuswap Hospice Society.

Other high profile local stars this year include a surgeon, veterinarians, business owners, a boxer and a well- known local DJ.

City Dance instructors will be putting this year’s dancers through their paces in preparation for the Nov. 22 event at the SASCU Recreation Centre.

Tickets for this year’s event will go on sale in late September. A portion of the tickets will be reserved for the dancers, instructors and sponsors, but at least half the tickets will once again be available for purchase by the general public.

Once again City Dance is a major sponsor of this event with their instructors contributing many hours of lessons to polish up the dance routines of the contestants. This year five couples will compete in the amateur division and six individuals will compete with their instructors in the pro-am division.

Besides the dance competition, the audience will be able to shake it out on the dance floor to the live band the Lake Monsters who are back by popular demand. There will also be showcase performances by Shuswap Dance to keep the audience entertained. Refreshments will be served throughout the night. The audience will also be able to purchase $5 stars during the night, voting for their favourite dancers and raising money for the Shuswap Hospice Society.

Following the success of last year’s live online streaming of the event, the public will once again be able to watch the entire evening from home and cast their votes online through the secure website. Online votes will be added to the audiences star votes to determine the overall winners in each category.

Dancers for 2019 –

Couples amateur division:

Josh and Joanna Bickle, owners of Integrity Roofing

Jay and Lennie Thurgood, veterinarians

Sicamous RCMP Officer Wade Fisher and his wife Jeanie

Doctor Janice Journeau and her husband Alan

Columbia Shuswap Regional District Chief Financial Officer Jodi Pierce and her husband Cliff

Pro-am division:

Mike Hall and Avery Shoaf, stars from Rust Valley Restorers reality TV show

Patrick Riley, DJ from EZ Rock radio station

Martina Bopp, owner of Martina’s Barber Shop

Bonnie Van De Vosse, owner of Touch’A Texas

Peggy Maerz, owner of Bulldog Boxing

Each amateur will be paired with one of City Dancers pro instructors including Jens and Simone Goerner, Heather Stranks, Orlando Robertson and Markus Jaeger.

Keep up to date with this event by following “Dancing with the Shuswap Stars” of Facebook!

Instructor Simone Goerner and EZ Rock DJ Patrick Ryley will be competing in the Pro-am division of Dancing with the Shuswap Stars. (Photo by Cheryl Peterson of Promise Photography)