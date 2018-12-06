Denim on the Diamond returns to Kelowna

Juno, CCMA, Maple Blues award winners lined up for 2nd annual Denim on the Diamond in Kelowna

Juno and CCMA Award Winning James Barker Band is set to headline the ‘Denim on the Diamond’ music festival on Saturday, Aug. 31 at King Stadium downtown Kelowna.

Supporting acts include CCMA Female Artist of the Year nominee Madeline Merlo, Maple Blues award-winning and Juno nominee blues band The Harpoonist & The Axe Murderer, CCMA Rising Star nominee Leaving Thomas along with more local & nationally recognized musicians.

In 2018, the inaugural one-day festival hosted over 3,000 denim wearing fans gathered to enjoy a day full of lawn games, local food, drink, clothing retailers while artists showcased their talent on the stage located in centre field of the King Stadium ball diamond. The event featured some of the Okanagan’s favourite local street food such as Surfside California tacos, Crasian, Dunnenzies pizza, QB Gelato; and drinks from local producers such as Kitsch & Dirty Laundry wine, BC Tree Fruits cider and BNA craft beer.

Kurt Jory and Mitch Carefoot from Thick as Thieves Entertainment said they fell in love with the Okanagan many years ago because of the eccentric people, beautiful landscape, and a laid back lifestyle reminding them of what is most important in life.

“One thing we really love to do is get together with friends over food, drinks and live music,” the duo said in a press release. “So we thought, why not host a festival in one of the most beautiful cities in the world to support local businesses, artists and further connect the community?”

READ ALSO: HILLSIDE OUTLAWS PLAY SHOW

They saw a gap in the market here in Kelowna so their vision was to create an all-inclusive environment that fosters a deeper sense of community and thereby a deeper sense of empathy for all who live here

“Why Denim? It is the universal fabric that stitches together genders, generations, cultures and all music genres – from country and hard rock to blues, alternative and everything in between,” said Jory and Carefoot.

READ ALSO: BROWNLEE IN KELOWNA

“Denim on the Diamond is an authentic representation of the amazing people and businesses that call the Okanagan home.”

Tickets for the one day event go on sale in time for Christmas shopping on Dec. 6. Tickets can be found at www.denimonthediamond.com.

Date: Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 Labour Day Long Weekend

Location: King Stadium, Downtown Kelowna

Artists: Headlining is the reigning award winner for the Juno Country Album of the Year, and CCMA Single of the Year, James Barker Band.

Previous story
Local artist featured at Kelowna brewery
Next story
Kelowna director turns camera on herself to break taboos

Just Posted

BC Transit offering online survey regarding proposed Route 70 Penticton/Kelowna

The proposed expansion of service would launch in September 2019

Missing and murdered women honoured with Kelowna vigil

National Day of Remembrance and Action to End Violence Against Women is Dec. 6

Kelowna to be hit by snow by Sunday

Snow expected after an abnormally warm November

It’s the last day to vote in B.C.’s referendum on electoral reform

Ballots must now be dropped off in person to meet the deadline of 4:30 p.m.

The Arkells bring Rally Cry to Kelowna

The Arkells discuss their rise to fame

Flurries forecast for the weekend

It will be clear and cold before turning to flurries in the Okanagan - Shuswap

Do you adjust the thermostat without telling your partner?

A new survey suggest 30% of Canadians admit they turn the heat up out down without permission

B.C. petition to end wolf cull submitted to province

Wolf Awareness says more habitat must be protected to save ailing caribou

WHL League refutes rumour that Kootenay ICE moving out of B.C., for now

Contrary to reports out of Winnipeg, no announcement is coming Monday, says WHL

Historic railway bridge receiving upgrade work

Maintenance at Kettle Valley Steam Railway bridge in Summerland to be finished by end of year

Girl opens Christmas present she gave to boy when she dumped him in 1971

Adrian Pearce, now a married father of two, received the small present from his highschool sweetheart

Oil producers from around the world join forces and cut production again

Oil producers have been under pressure to reduce production following a sharp fall in oil prices

Why this former B.C. junior hockey player’s league records may never be broken

On BCHL’s new all-time stats page, Shane Kuss is tops for career points and assists

Chinese Huawei executive facing US extradition to appear in B.C. court

Arrest of Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of the Chinese telecom giant Huawei, came as a jarring surprise to some

Most Read