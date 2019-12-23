Crowds pack King Stadium at the 2018 Denim on the Diamond show in downtown Kelowna. The 1-day festival returns in September 2020. (Denim on the Diamond Facebook)

Denim on the Diamond announces headliners for 2020 Kelowna show

Tickets are already available for the show next September

With nine months still to go, the Denim on the Diamond festival has released its 2020 headliners.

The one-day backyard bash brought 4,000 people together at last year’s show at King Stadium. Tickets are available for the show which will headline Candian country music stars The Reklaws and Jade Eagleson with more artists to be announced at a later date.

“This is Kelowna’s party,” said Mitch Carefoot, Denim on the Diamond co-founder.

“We want Denim to be an authentic representation of the Okanagan – the amazing community that shows up to celebrate and support live music.”

Carefoot, along side partner Kurt Jory, hope that the event continues to be a fun summer option for friends and families in the Okanagan.

For tickets and information, visit denimonthediamond.com.

