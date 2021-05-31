A donkey out in a pasture at Turtle Valley Donkey Refuge. Photo posted May 25. (Facebook-Turtle Valley Donkey Refuge Society)

A donkey out in a pasture at Turtle Valley Donkey Refuge. Photo posted May 25. (Facebook-Turtle Valley Donkey Refuge Society)

Donkeys cele-bray-te heading to pasture at refuge in Turtle Valley

Turtle Valley Donkey Refuge Society provides permanent homes for donkeys in need

The Turtle Valley Donkey Refuge is celebrating its seventh year at a farm in Turtle Valley.

However, the refuge’s founders, Shirley Mainprize and Robert Miller, aren’t the only ones celebrating. On May 25, the refuge’s mini herd celebrated their first time on pasture in 2021, as did the standard herd.

The refuge, a non-profit operation that provides a permanent home for donkeys in need, has been closed to visitors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mainprize, however, is hopeful things will return to normal soon. She said the donkeys miss the extra human contact and that the refuge is looking into having controlled visits in July and August if public health measures allow it.

Despite the pandemic, Mainprize said the refuge’s donors have been incredibly supportive and that it is running well. There are more than 100 donkeys at the refuge and the founders, staff and volunteers are kept busy providing 24/7 care to the animals.

Mainprize said there’s a donkey in their care who has a spine curvature problem and that it often needs help to stand up when it’s stuck.

When Mainprize and Miller got their first donkey in 1999, they had no idea that running a donkey sanctuary would become a full-time job, but they couldn’t be happier.

“It was never about creating a paying job,” said Mainprize. “We love the donkeys, we love what we do.”

Read more: More help for donkeys at Turtle Valley

Read more: Mammoths stand tall at Turtle Valley Donkey Refuge

@roman_reports
zachary.roman@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Animals

Previous story
Canadian music icon making good on Okanagan shows
Next story
Shuswap-based Rust Valley Restorers rolling into fourth season

Just Posted

Cycle for Strong Kids (YMCA Okanagan/Contributed).
Kelowna raises more than $60,000 for YMCA Okanagan

The funding will go toward local vulnerable children to have access to programs at the YMCA

Const. Dan Carson (left) and Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey (right) pose with Cops for Kids director Shawna Lundin of Argus Properties Ltd. (Contributed)
Kelowna Mounties on ‘house arrest’ for virtual Cops for Kids fundraiser

Cops for Kids Jail & Bail fundraising event is going virtual this year

A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is seen at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, April 22, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
113 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health over the weekend

Thirteen people currently hospitalized, eight in intensive care

Westside Wine Trail at Boucherie Road. (Contributed)
West Kelowna gets Westside Wine Trail ready for busy summer

City crews are giving Boucherie Road some TLC in anticipation of tourists

Kelowna RCMP is looking for Lorence Williams, who is a suspect in an incident that resulted in a death in Rutland on May 30. (Kelowna RCMP)
VIDEO: Kelowna RCMP seek public assistance locating suspect in suspicious death

The incident resulting in the death of a man happened in Rutland on Sunday, May 30

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C. on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Federal New Democrats are calling for an emergency debate in the House of Commons on the recent discovery of the remains of 215 children on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Snucins
Trudeau promises more support for Indigenous Peoples after unmarked graves found

Prime minister says this not an exception or isolated incident, supports call for emergency debate

Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne was on hand Monday morning, May 31, to observe the lowering of the flags at town hall. Photo Andrea DeMeer
Princeton honours residential school children discovered in mass grave

Mayor Spencer Coyne expresses deep grief over crimes against Indigenous families

Steven Gallagher. RCMP.
Man wanted in connection with Osoyoos pharmacy arson

Steven Gallagher, 29, is wanted for arson and break and enter

This house in Osoyoos caught fire around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. (Roy Wilmin photo Facebook)
Seven displaced from Osoyoos house fire

Smoke could be seen from Highway 97 and across the lake

BC Green Party MLA for Saanich North and the Islands Adam Olsen reacts after hearing the latest poll numbers come in as he waits to be interviewed at the Delta Victoria Ocean Pointe Resort in Victoria, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
First Nation MLA says B.C. must do more for Indigenous reconciliation after residential school deaths

The bodies of 215 children were found on the grounds of the former Kamloops residential school

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update the COVID-19 pandemic situation at the B.C. legislature, May 17, 2021. (B.C. government photo)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection decline continues, 11 deaths on weekend

258 new cases Friday, 238 Saturday, 212 as of Monday

A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is seen at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Calgary, Alta., on April 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
AstraZeneca expiry change based on science but communication is key: experts

Medical advisor said decision made after AstraZeneca submitted data supporting the change

A greeter wears a face mask as people wait for a table at a restaurant in Old Montreal, Sunday, May 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Prime minister: Canada won’t rush re-opening border with the U.S

Trudeau says any easing of restrictions needs to be done carefully and with Canadians’ safety in mind

Most Read