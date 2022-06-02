Don’t f—- up, buy now: Kelowna F—-Up Nights almost sold out

The event is a global movement that celebrates professional failures that lead to success

Stories of success are always endering, but stories of failure can sometimes get a good laugh.

If you’re looking to smile then get a ticket while you still can to Kelowna’s first revamped F—-Up Nights.

Tony McGrath spoke about his business failures at an event in Calgary and after moving to the Okanagan wanted to bring the venture to Kelowna.

“I asked the organization in Mexico City how do I bring this to Kelowna,” McGrath said, noting the idea of F—-Up Nights started with a few young Hispanic men sitting around drinking tequila.

“It turns out it’s been here before. They had a couple of events some years ago and it didn’t quite make it. So, I said I’ll fund this myself, my wife and I through our own consulting firm, funded the startup of this. We want to get things rolling here in Kelowna and give something back to the entrepreneur community.”

The event starts at 5:30 p.m. today at the Kelowna Innovation Centre.

Speakers will include co-owner of 9Round Fitness Tricia Chranowski, CEO of Innovate B.C. Reghwa Gopal, and founders of Kitsch Winery Ria and Trent Kitsch.

So, what is F—-Up Nights?

“F—-Up Nights is a global movement and event series that shares stories of professional failure. Each month we have an event across the globe… Each month three to four people get to stand up in a room full of strangers and they share their own professional f—- up.”

McGrath said in Kelowna they are focusing on what he calls the “smoke stack” entrepreneurs. “We’re not just focusing on the cool tech kids, we’re looking for entrepreneurs who have built concrete companies or hair dressing salons or wineries.”

The event will also have wine and beer for sale and charcuterie by the Vegetarian Butcher.

A small number of tickets are still available and can be purchased through EventBrite or at the door.

