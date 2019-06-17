Down the Rabbit Hole: Cirque comes to Kelowna

In what the producers call a full sensory event, BC Wine Cider & Spirits Festival and Calgary’s Le Cirque de la Nuit are teaming up in a 78,000 sq ft warehouse to bring you a Cirque show and tasting experience that will be unique to the Okanagan. (Contributed)

For the first time in B.C., Le Cirque De La Nuit performed what it calls a full sensory event experience in the Okanagan.

Katherine Bramall, with the B.C. Wine Cider Spirit Festival, hosted the event that attracted more than 1,000 guests in Kelowna.

Bramall said she worked with Le Cirque in Calgary for six years, and after moving to the Okanagan she has been waiting for the opportunity to bring a Cirque event to the area.

“When I started this company with my partner in November I said, ‘Okay, now is the time we are doing the Cirque show,” she explained.

“It’s been years and years in the making, but this is the first time it’s really worked to bring it.”

The signature Le Cirque show has never been outside Calgary so bringing it to B.C. it is a big deal, said Bramall.

“You can hire them bits and pieces, such as if you need an aerialist (for a show) you can ask for one, but they never travel their show,” she said.

“So, we are really lucky to have the show come to Kelowna.”

The circus theme Le Cirque De La Nuit took place at an Argus warehouse, 2092 Enterprise Way, with 78,000 sq.ft. of area for guests to enjoy.

The night featured a continuous journey of interactive performances, in a storybook underworld, showcasing a battle of good and evil.

“The full sensory experience for me is more than just a tasting, it is a visual aspect that makes you in awe of the room as well as the product,” said Bramwell.

“It’s about the sights, the sounds, and the elements of Cirque as well as the taste and the smell of the food from our members.”

The show, called Down The Rabbit Hole, featured a multitude of stunning showcases including characters that will intertwine with live vocalists, a pop up tea party of couture, acrobatic acts in the sky, a Cyr wheel, circus wonders, break dancers, belly dancers, and burlesque dance numbers.

Bramall said she can’t think of another event quite like this, but would compare it to the Okanagan Wine Festival event at an airport hanger at the Kelowna International Airport.

She added that there is a good chance the event will return next year to become an annual occasion.

