Downtown Kelowna gets new poke destination

Pacific Poke opens their first Kelowna store Saturday

Poke lovers have a new destination in downtown Kelowna.

Pacific Poke has five stores in Vancouver, and opens its first Kelowna store Saturday.

“It’s exciting for us,” said manager Raj Khare.

“It’s a brand new store, and we’ve been getting lots of calls.”

While the poke options are few in Kelowna, the downtown location for Pacific Poke will sure to have a big draw when full-time spring arrives, and the buzz of summer comes later.

Originally starting in Vancouver, Pacific Poke has expanded to Calgary and now to Kelowna.

The store is scheduled for an 11 a.m. opening.

