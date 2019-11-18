Tickets for the Sugarplum Ball can be purchased on the Kelowna Pride website. (Contributed)

Downtown Kelowna Library sponsors Sugarplum Ball

The Sugarplumball is part of the OUT in the Valley festival in November

Kelowna Pride and the BC Wine, Cider and Spirits Festival have announced that the Downtown Kelowna Library will sponsor as well as host this weekend’s Sugarplum Ball.

Kelowna Branch head Librarian Christopher Stephens approached the OUT in the Valley organizers to inform them that he and the team members from the Okanagan Regional Library have personally donated money to show their support to the festival, the Sugarplum Ball and the LGBTQ community.

“Kelowna Library staff and staff in other branches of the Okanagan Regional Library system recently raised funds in support of Kelowna Pride,” said Stephens. “Even one of the Library’s security guards contributed significantly towards the organization, as we collectively raised these funds to ensure the Sugarplum Gala is a grand success.”

READ MORE: Okanagan gymnasts light the stage with original production

Following a very public memo issued by the Okanagan Regional Library’s CEO, Don Nettleton after the branches first Drag Storytime on Sept.14th, all teams involved feel that this show of support is more in line with the library communities views in regards to inclusivity.

“This donation goes to show the support of the staff for LGBTQ initiatives with the library from Drag Storytime to our Sugarplum Ball. I’d like to thank all the activist’s librarians in bringing inclusive programming to a public forum,” said Blake Edwards co-president of the Kelowna Pride Board.

The donation will be used to cover a portion of the venue rental for the evening, assisting with the overall/financial success to a fourth annual Sugarplum Ball.

The OUT in the Valley festival takes place from Nov. 21 to 24 and will include an opening reception at Okanagan Spirits, curated wine tours, inclusive transportation, entertainment and tastings; The Sugarplum Ball, and a Drag Brunch at Summerhill Winery.

OUT in the Valley Tickets and event descriptions can be found on the Kelowna Pride website.

READ MORE: RCMP cut free activists chained to Kelowna bank, placed under arrest

