Drag brunch sells out in North Okanagan

A couple of drag queens are excited to entertain Enderby and the community is evidently excited to have them.
Following a string of sold out events, Rebellious Unicorns has added another to its belt at the Small Axe Roadhouse Saturday, Jan 14.
Ella Lamoureux is back to entertain and delight, and she’s bringing Kelowna favourite Alexa Nerezza with her for the drag brunch.
“We’re so excited for another sold out show in Enderby,” said Dustyn Baulkham, executive producer of Rebellious Unicorns. “Enderby always shows up with energy and excitement for the show, and the Small Axe provides an amazing venue and food!”
Lucky for those that missed out this time, tickets have just been released to the follow-event on April 15.
Rebellious Unicorns (RU) is an Okanagan-based 2SLGTBQ+-focused event and production company. With over five years of experience in event planning, RU has become a backbone of the 2SLGTBQ+ landscape in Canada. Feature events include Fruitcake, a dance party series, Peak Pride, a mountain-based Pride Festival (hosts: SilverStar, Sun Peaks, Mt. Washington, Red Mountain), and the MX, a queer networking event. For more information and event details, visit Rebelliousunicorns.com.
