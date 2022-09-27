Rez Daddy photographed during a performance (contributed/Nickford Photography)

Rez Daddy photographed during a performance (contributed/Nickford Photography)

Drag stars drum up benefit show in Lake Country for Truth and Reconciliation

Rez Daddy and Ella Lamoureux present Indigenous and Proud

A benefit show for the Indian Residential Schools Survivors Society and 2 Spirits in Motion will be at Lake Country’s Creekside Theatre Sept. 30.

Ella Lamoureux and Rez Daddy will be hitting the stage with the show Indigenous and Proud in recognition of Truth and Reconciliation Day.

“Doing this fundraiser with Rez Daddy is important to me as it helps to continue to bring awareness to Indigenous causes. Showcasing Indigenous artists is a great way to bring people together! I’m really looking forward to this event,” said Ella Lamoureux.

Attendees should expect more than your regular drag show as Indigenous education and honest conversations will be part of the performance.

Proceeds from the show will be split and donated to both the IRSSS and the 2 Spirits in Motion charities.

Tickets start at $29.99 and can be purchased online. Live stream access can be purchased as well.

Doors open at 7 p.m.

READ MORE: ‘So much work to do’ to continue healing for Okanagan residential school survivor

READ MORE: Truth and Reconciliation Day: Education should be the priority, says B.C. Indigenous leader

