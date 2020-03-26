Dragon’s Den’s Lane Merrifield announced as keynote speaker for Stay at Home Gala

The Okanagan community event is scheduled to take place online on March 27

Kelowna’s first-ever Stay at Home Gala has announced Dragon’s Den’s Lane Merrifield as a keynote speaker for the online community event.

Merrifield is the latest member to join the hit CBC show and is one of Canada’s leading entrepreneurs. He is the founder of Club Penguin, the largest children’s online social network. At age 28, he sold it to Disney for $350 million and as vice-president turned it into a billion-dollar brand.

He will incite Kelowna residents of his use creativity and storytelling to share his extraordinary journey and innovative business strategies that turned him into a “dragon” when he speaks at the gala on March 27.

Organized by Trellis.com the Stay at Home Gala will be an example of social distancing at its finest.

The first-of-its-kind event will host all the familiar elements: dinner (delivered to your door), game-changing speakers, entertainers and musicians.

Attendees are to don their best outfit, log on and dine to support members of the community that have been impacted by the COVID-19 virus. All proceeds are going to the Community Foundations of the Okanagan, which will direct funds back to the most in need charities from Okanagan communities.

Money from ticket sales will go towards community efforts to manage COVID-19, and in addition, the proceeds from the meals will support local restaurants and staff who have been hit especially hard during these challenging times.

During registration and leading up to the event, gala organizers encourage buying gift cards from a local business to help with revenue during this time.

Commit to buying gift cards from local businesses in the Okanagan and be entered to win double what was spent courtesy of an anonymous donor. Each $50 spent is worth one entry to the draw.

