Lane Merrifield is a dragon on CBC’s show Dragon’s Den. (Contributed)

Dragon’s Den’s Lane Merrifield announced as keynote speaker for Stay at Home Gala

The Okanagan community event is scheduled to take place online on March 27

Kelowna’s first-ever Stay at Home Gala has announced Dragon’s Den’s Lane Merrifield as a keynote speaker for the online community event.

Merrifield is the latest member to join the hit CBC show and is one of Canada’s leading entrepreneurs. He is the founder of Club Penguin, the largest children’s online social network. At age 28, he sold it to Disney for $350 million and as vice-president turned it into a billion-dollar brand.

He will incite Kelowna residents of his use creativity and storytelling to share his extraordinary journey and innovative business strategies that turned him into a “dragon” when he speaks at the gala on March 27.

Organized by Trellis.com the Stay at Home Gala will be an example of social distancing at its finest.

The first-of-its-kind event will host all the familiar elements: dinner (delivered to your door), game-changing speakers, entertainers and musicians.

Attendees are to don their best outfit, log on and dine to support members of the community that have been impacted by the COVID-19 virus. All proceeds are going to the Community Foundations of the Okanagan, which will direct funds back to the most in need charities from Okanagan communities.

READ MORE: Big White chef brings fresh produce to Central Okanagan Food Bank

Money from ticket sales will go towards community efforts to manage COVID-19, and in addition, the proceeds from the meals will support local restaurants and staff who have been hit especially hard during these challenging times.

During registration and leading up to the event, gala organizers encourage buying gift cards from a local business to help with revenue during this time.

Commit to buying gift cards from local businesses in the Okanagan and be entered to win double what was spent courtesy of an anonymous donor. Each $50 spent is worth one entry to the draw.

READ MORE: South Okanagan restaurant owner’s generosity triggers waterfall of community support

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan to unite online for first-ever Stay at Home Gala
Next story
COVID fails to curb creativity at Okanagan art gallery

Just Posted

Unconfirmed report of COVID-19 at Kelowna General Hospital

Kelowna Capital News is doing its due diligence and investigating the report

Dragon’s Den’s Lane Merrifield announced as keynote speaker for Stay at Home Gala

The Okanagan community event is scheduled to take place online on March 27

Water advisory issued for West Kelowna’s Lakeview Water System

The city issued the notice Wednesday evening

Electrical fire in garage on Highway 97 and Enterprise Way

The incident occurred at about 7:15 a.m. on March 26

Smoke rising from the Okanagan Rail Trail in Kelowna

Fire crews on scene of a small fire off Enterprise Way

B.C. bans resale of food, medical and cleaning supplies; limits buying quantities

Province will also restrict the amount of some items that can be bought

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

COLUMN: Four reasons to hope that B.C. will win COVID-19 fight

Number of hospitalizations in B.C. remain low as thousands of beds freed up

Armstrong IPE still on… for now

Future of 700 such fairs in Canada in question because of pandemic

Canada-wide Tragically Hip sing-along planned for March 26

Montreal comedian Joey Elias has put the call out on social media

Schooling stays home next week for most B.C. students in COVID-19

Districts to provide outreach, service for children of essential workers

Taking time off work due to COVID-19 now falls under medical leave

New measures come after many businesses layoff staff due to impact of coronavirus

COVID-19 extends Vernon temporary shelter; staff shortage locks doors

Temporary winter homeless shelter can operate for three more months, but Turning Points struggles to staff it

COLUMN: The world is changing — in some ways for the better

At the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s likely some things will be different

Most Read