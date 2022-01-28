Drunk driver tweeted ‘cya’ at Taylor Swift before crashing into her NYC apartment building

Suspect allegedly yanked off the door’s intercom panel before police took him into custody

The motorist busted for drunkenly crashing his car into Taylor Swift’s Tribeca apartment building is a Virginia man who tweeted at the star that she’s “insane” days before the incident.

Police on Friday identified Morgan Mank as the driver. He was charged with drunken driving and driving while ability impaired for slamming into the front of Swift’s building and a fire hydrant around 5 a.m. Thursday.

Mank — who rambled about not leaving until he met with Swift, according to TMZ — tweeted “cya” at the star two days before the incident.

“Wish you all the best. Cya @taylorswift13,” he posted on Tuesday.

“If I could make one suggestion, you should get your s—t together because you are in fact, insane,” he subsequently wrote.

Mank also chimed in on a post in which Swift rejected an accusation she didn’t write her own songs, stating, “I mean he’s not entirely wrong here. I mean come on now let’s get real.”

On Thursday morning, he allegedly drove the wrong way down Franklin St. before reversing and slamming into the front of Swift’s apartment building.

He then jumped out of his vehicle and yanked off the door’s intercom panel before cops took him into custody. It was not clear if the artist was at home at the time.

Mank was taken to an area hospital for alcohol and drug testing and a psychiatric evaluation. He works at an electronics recycling building in Berryville, Va., according to his Facebook profile.

The suspect is one of a handful Swift super fans who have tried to break into her Tribeca home.

Last April, Hanks Johnson, 52, was arrested after he tried to force his way into Swift’s home.

In 2019, a deranged fan broke into her Rhode Island mansion, taking his shoes off at the door to be “polite,” he told police.

Swift purchased the Tribeca penthouse apartment for $20 million in 2015 from “Lord of the Rings” director Peter Jackson. The building is known as a hot bed for celebrities, with Orlando Bloom once owning an apartment in the building as well.

—Thomas Tracy and Shant Shahrigian New York Daily News

