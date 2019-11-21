Dufflebag Theatre’s ‘A Christmas Carol’ to perform at Creekside Theatre

The unique adaption of the famous Charles Dickens will encompass improvisation from members of the audience

A unique adaption of Charles Dickens ‘A Christmas Carol’ presented by Dufflebag Theatre can be seen at the Creekside Theatre on Dec. 14.

The story follows penny-pinching Ebenezer Scrooge who is well-known across Victorian London for being far more interested in making more money than friends. Above all else, he hates Christmas time and its spirit of giving. But on one particular Christmas Eve, several spirits give Ebenezer the surprise of his life, as they whisk him off on a magical journey through past, present and future, to show him the true meaning of the season. From Fezziwig to Tiny Tim, all the favorites are included in this version of the classic Christmas story.

“People can expect the unexpected,” laughs Marcus Lundgren, Dufflebag Theatre’s artistic director.

“Our adaption of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol will be like no other version because ours stars members of the audience in main roles. During the performance, a few lucky members will be brought on stage, given a costume and DuffleBag Theatre will make whatever they do part of the story. The improvisation and hilarious spontaneity of Dufflebag Theatre performance make for a truly unique experience.”

“I don’t know about your family holiday experiences, but for me growing up in Scotland the Christmas pantomime was a huge holiday tradition,” said Ryan Donn cultural development coordinator, District of Lake Country. “We haven’t had any family-focused theatrical shows at the Creekside Theatre for Christmas over the last few years. So we wanted to add this matinee show focused on the family audience this holiday season.”

“We love to add new experiences and offerings at the Creekside Theatre venue for a wide variety of audiences and interests in Lake Country. Improv for the family demographic is a new experience that we think the community will enjoy.”

Tickets for the show are a very affordable $15 and can be purchased at the door and on kelownatickets.com

The show is set for Saturday, Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. at the Creekside Theatre in Lake Country.

READ MORE: Smith, Funk and Strauss reunite for acoustic Okanagan Christmas

@Niftymittens14

daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.