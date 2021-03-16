Enderby’s Starlight Drive-in theatre gets early start on season

Enderby’s Starlight Drive-In is starting its 20th season two months earlier than usual, with the outdoor screen set to come alive this weekend.
“Our first weekend has arrived in time for Spring Break: showing Friday, Saturday and Sunday,” a statement on the theatre’s Facebook page reads.
Due to COVID-19, all tickets must be purchased online in advance. Patrons can present their printed movie ticket upon arrival, or save the PDF to their phone. Tickets guarantee entry but not a specific parking spot.
Two movies are on deck for opening weekend: The Croods: A New Age, the sequel to the 2013 animated DreamWorks film; and Freaky, a 2020 release starring Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton.
The Croods will start at 7:15 p.m. each night with Freaky starting at 9:15 p.m.
Tickets are limited due to the ongoing provincial health orders. The theatre grounds will be limited to 50 vehicles, and other COVID-19 protocols will prevent other activities such as playing ball and walking dogs during intermission.
Patrons can now choose whether to stay for the double-feature or for a single movie. Pricing is now by person; the rates are as follows:
Single shows:
- $12 Single (1 Person per car)
- $24 Couple (2 People per car)
- $36 Family (3-4 People per car)
- $48 Large Family (5-6 People per car)
*PLUS taxes and fees.
Double feature:
- $29 Couple (2 People per car)
- $41 Family (3-4 People per car)
- $53 Large Family (5-6 People per car)
To purchase tickets, visit starlightdrivein.ca.