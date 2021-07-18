Exhibit featuring 50 local artists launches in Kelowna

The exhibit aims to support local artists and help fund programming at the Alternator

Members of the Alternator Centre for Contemporary Art will be featured in the annual Postcard Project & Studio Sale from July 16 to Aug. 28.

The exhibition includes artwork from over 50 artists of various genres. All artworks are available for sale with prices ranging from $10 to $3,500. In addition to the studio sale, select Alternator members have created limited-edition postcards that are also for sale. Twenty-five per cent of proceeds from this exhibition will help fund Alternator programming for the upcoming year.

“The Alternator has created an opportunity to celebrate the arts and reconnect with the creative community after the challenges of the past year,” said artist Coralee Miller in an emailed press release.

The Alternator is open Tuesday to Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those interested can visit the exhibition’s webpage for more information.

