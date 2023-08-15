Teon Gibbs performed at the festival announcement at Red Bird Brewing on Aug. 15. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

Teon Gibbs performed at the festival announcement at Red Bird Brewing on Aug. 15. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

Fall music festival coming to Kelowna

The Break out West music festival will feature 60 artists over 3 nights at 6 venues

Kelowna is preparing to host a three day music festival this fall.

Break Out West festival organizers announced the final lineup for the three night festival at Kelowna’s Red Bird Brewing on Aug. 15.

The festival will bring music and art to Kelowna for the third time on Oct. 12 to 14.

Sixty artists from around the world will be performing at six venues across the city.

The festival will also feature a conference for people interested in learning about the music industry and connecting with their peers.

Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas spoke at the press conference about the positive financial and cultural impact that the festival will have on the city. Dyas said that the city supports the arts and that it is important to bring together creative and hardworking people.

The festival previously took place in Kelowna in 2010 and 2018 and reportedly brought significant profits to the community.

Wristbands for the festival are on sale now at eventbrite.ca.

For a full list of artists and to learn more visit breakoutwest.com.

@kelownacapnews Break out West festival announcement at @Red Bird Brewing . The festival will take place in #kelowna ♬ original sound – Kelowna Capital News

READ MORE: Canadian COVID-19 activity showing early signs it may be increasing

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaFestivalMusicmusic festivals

Love The Kelowna Capital News?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Parks Alive! Cancelled in Kelowna due to extreme heat

Just Posted

Smoke seen from Strathcona Beach in Kelowna. (Scott Amis)
Smoke seen rising south of Kelowna from Keremeos wildfire

Fire burning above West Kelowna. (Jen Zielinski/ Black Press)
Wildfire in hills above McDougall Creek in West Kelowna

(Sydney Watt/Black Press)
Crash slows afternoon commute on Hwy. 97 near UBC Okanagan

Teon Gibbs performed at the festival announcement at Red Bird Brewing on Aug. 15. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Fall music festival coming to Kelowna