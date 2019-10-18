Colleen Friesen shows off her China paintings, which will be included in the Famous Forgeries art show and sale Sunday at Paddlewheel Park Hall. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Famous Forgeries displayed by Okanagan Artists of Canada

Okanagan Artists of Canada prepare for 75th anniversary with 75-year-old art

Vernon’s own version of Monet and Van Gogh are taking the spotlight.

Look for Famous Forgeries at the Okanagan Artists of Canada seventh annual Art Show and Sale on Sunday, Oct. 20 at Paddlewheel Park Hall from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The event features the work of local artists who have tried to copy some of history’s most iconic pieces.

Like Colleen Friesen, whose China paintings, done in 1989 and 1990, will be on display.

Her forgeries are Thomas Gainsborough and Jean-Antoine Watteau, painted on large pieces of China and encased in decorative gold frames.

As the OAC Society’s Helen Beaty explains, it’s actually OK to forge a famous artists’ work, under certain time restrictions.

“They have to have been dead for 75 years and then the copyright comes off,” said Beaty, while gathering artists to discuss Sunday’s big show.

It’s fitting, considering the society is marking its 75th anniversary next year.

It is one of the oldest art associations in B.C., dating back to 1945.

Originally called the Vernon Artist Association, the group was renamed the Vernon Resident Artist League in 1975 and then the Okanagan Artist League in 1980 as it expanded outside Vernon with the motto of Artists Helping Artists, (which still rings true today).

The society is made up of mostly women and a few men, the majority now retired and pursuing their passion for art.

While not all take part in the annual show, a large number do.

“Right now we have over 40 individual artists,” Beaty said.

“Famous Forgeries is only one of their pieces.”

Sunday’s show and sale is open to the public with admission of a nonperishable donation to the food bank.

For more information visit okanaganartistsofcanada.ca.

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Look for Famous Forgeries at the Okanagan Artists of Canada annual art show and sale goes Sunday, Oct. 20, at Paddlewheel Park Hall. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Previous story
Competition shakes up for the Okanagan Mixoff
Next story
North Okanagan’s haunted happenings revealed with ghost tours

Just Posted

Nolan Foote named captain for Kelowna Rockets

Kelowna management made the decision Friday, Foote becomes the franchises 25th captain

West Kelowna Warriors look to continue streak in Silverbacks visit

The Warriors host Salmon Arm Friday night at Royal LePage Place

ALC prohibits land exemption status for three Westbank school sites

The decision means a new secondary school won’t be built along Webber Road

Start to finish: Okanagan Sun conclude regular season this weekend

The Sun visit the Westshore Rebels in the final game of the season on Sunday

RDCO to host Repair Café to help Kelowna residents fix household items

‘If you can carry it in under your arm, they’ll do their best to tackle the problem, with your help’

Kelowna pot shop looks to the future on Canada’s first cannibersary

Kelowna’s Hobo Recreational Cannabis store has been in operation since July 25, 2019

LETTER: Bylaws needed for short-term rentals

There are still no bylaws in Summerland regarding where short-term rental units are allowed

Kootnekoff: BC Teachers’ Federation vs the Province of B.C. (Part 2)

In part 2 of a 3 part series, Kelowna lawyer details the legal battles from 2002 to 2014

LETTER: The importance of universal pharmacare

Most people can’t afford their prescription drugs

Small town Okanagan business shines in big city

Cherryville jewelry now offered at Vernon shop

VIDEO: Meet your Kelowna-Lake Country candidates

All seven Kelowna-Lake Country candidates answer questions about themselves and their policy

VIDEO: Meet your Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola candidates

Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola candidates answer questions about themselves and their policy

North Okanagan’s haunted happenings revealed with ghost tours

Two unique versions of ghost tours offered

Valley First feeds a big Okanagan need

Feed the Valley succeeding in fighting hunger

Most Read