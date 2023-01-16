Fan-favourite Aaron Pritchett to headline Penticton Peach Festival country night

Returning star Aaron Pritchett is set to headline the Penticton Peach Festival’s country music night in August.

Pritchett, who last played Peachfest in 2017, will be joined by Matt Lang on the Tim Hortons Country Night Aug. 10.

Peachfest entertainment director Don Kendall said it is the best-ever line-up for Tim Hortons Country Night.

“People love Aaron Pritchett. His music and rock energy have always made him a crowd favourite,” said Kendall. “And, we are very fortunate to welcome Matt Lang. In Quebec, you can’t get a ticket for his shows and he is on his way to becoming an international country music star.”

A Canadian Country Music Award-winner, Juno-nominee and record-holder for most BC Country Music Awards, Pritchett has also performed in Penticton to help support the local youth centre, Foundry.

Pritchett has released countless hit singles including Hold My Beer, Let’s Get Rowdy and his #1 radio hit Better When I Do.

After several years of attracting sellout crowds in Eastern Canada, Matt Lang will be making his first appearance at the Penticton Peach Festival. In 2020, he was nominated for the CCMA Rising Star Award, and he won SiriusXM’s Top of the Country competition in 2019.

Lang’s first album, ‘More,’ spawned four hits including Getcha and In A Bar. Recently, he teamed up with Tyler Joe Miller to record the huge radio hit, Never Met A Beer.

Peachfest will run from Aug. 9 to 13. More acts will be announced over the next few weeks, with the full schedule released closer to the festival dates.

The 2022 Penticton Peach Fest was the biggest and best yet with at least 85,000 people taking in the 75th year of Canada’s largest free festival over Aug. 3 to 7.

For more information on the entertainment, how to volunteer, become a sponsor or a vendor visit Peachfest.com.

