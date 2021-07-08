Field trips dig into North Okanagan history

Soldiers crawling through a trench filled with mud and water at the Canadian Battle Drill School at the Coldstream Ranch. In the background, instructors watch over the proceedings. (1944 GVMA #11805)

North Okanagan legacies are being explored with some upcoming summer field trips.

After last year’s inaugural season, the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives (GVMA) is again hosting small group tours to heritage sites around the region for the summer of 2021.

“The GVMA has three satellite museums and is in partnership with other local heritage sites – all of which are fascinating, and hold their own stories, lore and legacies that make the North Okanagan the place it is today – and we are looking forward to visiting them again this summer,” program coordinator Laisha Rosnau said.

“We are also excited to be offering tours to three new locations that were not included in last year’s roster.”

On July 9, field trippers will visit the Vernon Cadet Camp Museum’s Coldstream Ranch Battle Drill School Exhibit at the Sun Valley Mall.

On July 23, a tour will take place at the K’nmaĺka? Sənqâĺtən (Kalamalka Garden), an Indigenous garden created in 2017 through a unique collaboration among the Okanagan Indian Band, Okanagan College and Food Action Society of the North Okanagan.

A week later, the July 30 group will travel to the Historic O’Keefe Ranch to explore the stories of the men, women and children who made the ranch what it is today.

“With every field trip, we learn more about the diversity of people and places that have created the culture in the North Okanagan today. And, it doesn’t hurt that every field trip is to an absolutely beautiful location,” said Rosnau.

Heritage Field Trips take place Friday mornings at 10:30 a.m. until the end of August.

Upcoming tours include the Allan Brooks Nature Centre, Mackie Lake House, Fintry Estate and Manor, SilverStar Mountain Museum, Okanagan Landing StationHouse Museum and the Caetani Centre. Each tour is geared toward either adults or family groupings, is limited to eight participants, and follows all B.C. health protocols. For a full list of dates and to register, visit vernonmuseum.ca.

