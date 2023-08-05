Movie night at Grizzli Winery on Aug. 26. ( @grizzliwinery/ Instagram)

Films, family and furry friends at West Kelowna outdoor movie night

The dog days of summer just got better and cuter.

On International Doggie Day, Grizzli Winery in West Kelowna is hosting its outdoor movie in the vineyard series, to support the Okanagan Humane Society.

Starting at 6 p.m., Aug. 26, lovers of furry friends and movies are invited to the charity drive, animal adoption and outdoor screening of The Secret Life of Pets 2.

Bring your pets and your family and help support the Okanagan Humane Society.

Meet animals available for adoption and listen to stories from families who have provided a forever home to furball in need.

All proceeds from this event go toward The Okanagan Humane Society. There will also be an onsite donation bin for new or gently used items and a cash donation box for those who want to donate more—interested in volunteering or being a foster family to pets in need.

Sip on estate-grown wine, enjoy delicious snacks from Fortune Creek Catering and bring your furry friends

for a movie under the stars. Bone Appetit has sponsored this event and will have discount vouchers and goodies on site.

The Okanagan Humane Society is a registered charity serving local Okanagan animals for over twenty- six years. Offering an extensive Pet Assistance Program to ensure those with financial barriers can receive critical medical attention for their animals, including spay and neutering. Also, a Rescue and Adoption Program that sees animals from the North, Central and South Okanagan, and Shuswap, get rescued and receive all necessary medical attention before being placed for adoption to their new, loving home.

To learn more about the life-saving work of The Okanagan Humane Society, donate or find your next forever furry friend, visit their website at www.okanaganhumanesociety.com or follow them on Facebook.

Grab your ticket and come early to snag your spot.

https://www.exploretock.com/grizzliwinery/event/427481/charity-outdoor-cinema-launch-in-the- vineyard-and-under-the-stars

