The seventh annual Osoyoos Oyster Festival, which takes place April 18-22, includes three signatures events and a handful of partner events. Submitted photo

Five day lineup of events at Osoyoos Oyster Festival

The Osoyoos Oyster Festival takes place April 18-22

Springtime in the South Okanagan marks the return of the Osoyoos Oyster Festival, which takes place April 18-22.

The seventh annual festival offers the opportunity to enjoy dining experiences, tastings of oysters from around the world, and award-winning South Okanagan wines, ciders, beers and spirits.

“Osoyoos may not be the first place you think of when it comes to oysters,” says Kelley Glazer, executive director at Destination Osoyoos. “But for seven years, we’ve been saying ‘why not?’ Oysters pair perfectly with the South Okanagan’s beautiful wines, ciders and beer, spring’s first vegetables, and the talents of our creative local chefs. Add in the picturesque setting and you’ve got a winning event.”

A variety of oysters will be featured throughout the festival, supplied by Kelowna’s Codfathers Seafood Market, and Vancouver Island’s Out Landish Shellfish Guild and Effingham Oysters. The five-day line-up consists of three big parties organized by Destination Osoyoos, and five partner events, with plenty of time in between to explore the area.

A ticket bundle (for all three signature events) is available for $198 (per person), a savings of 10 per cent. Each package includes one ticket to the following events: Beach BBQ & Brews at Walnut Beach Resort, Deep Sea Garden Party at Watermark Beach Resort and Art of the Pearl Gala at Spirit Ridge.

Partner events include a sampling of pizza and oysters paired with spring releases from Hester Creek at Terrafina Restaurant on April 19 and the Amateur Shuck ‘n Suck Competition at Sage Pub on April 21 where teams of two compete to win the coveted title.

Osoyoos resorts, including Spirit Ridge, Walnut Beach Resort and Watermark Beach Resort, are offering special rates for the duration of the festival. Shuttle service provided by OK Wine Shuttle, departing from set Osoyoos-based locations, is available during the following Oyster Festival events: Beach BBQ & Brews, Deep Sea Garden Party and Art of the Pearl Gala.

