Cris Derksen is the guest artist on cello, presenting Round Dance at the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra performances Jan. 20 and 21. (Contributed)

Flood cancels Vernon show, symphony continues in Kelowna, Penticton

Guest artist Cris Derksen on cello with Round Dance

Ongoing flood cleanup has pulled the curtain on another Vernon show.

The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre was flooded Dec. 22 due to a burst pipe amid the cold snap.

There is no estimated timeline for resuming performances yet as the centre is in the process of getting quotes and timelines from suppliers and contractors on repairs.

“Everything has been cleaned up and has had some time to dry,” marketing director Angela Pells said.

Several shows have been postponed: Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival and BOOM X. Now another performance has been cancelled.

The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra was to present Round Dance Jan. 22 at the theatre.

While the show can’t take place in Vernon, it is still being performed in Kelowna Jan. 20 and Penticton Jan. 21.

The performance features Juno-nominated Cris Derksen, an internationally respected Indigenous cellist and composer.

Hailing from a line of chiefs from North Tall Cree Reserve on her father’s side and a line of strong Mennonite homesteaders on her mother’s, Dersken braids the traditional and contemporary, weaving her classical background and her Indigenous ancestry together with new school electronics to create genre-defying music.

For tickets and more information visit okanagansymphony.com.

