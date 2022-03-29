FILE - Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters performs at the Innings Festival at Tempe Beach Park on Saturday, Feb, 26 2022, in Tempe, Ariz. Hawkins, the longtime drummer for the rock band Foo Fighters, has died, according to reports, Friday, March 25, 2022. He was 50. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters performs at the Innings Festival at Tempe Beach Park on Saturday, Feb, 26 2022, in Tempe, Ariz. Hawkins, the longtime drummer for the rock band Foo Fighters, has died, according to reports, Friday, March 25, 2022. He was 50. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

Foo Fighters’ show in the Okanagan officially cancelled after death of drummer

All of the band’s upcoming scheduled shows won’t proceed after the sudden death of Taylor Hawkins

The Foo Fighters have cancelled all of their upcoming shows, including the Oct. 1, concert in Penticton, after the sudden death of drummer Taylor Hawkins on Friday, March 25.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the band shared its sadness and disappointment in not being able to proceed as planned.

“It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins,” it reads.

“We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close and appreciate all of the music and memories we’ve made together.”

Hawkins was found dead in a Bogotá, Colombia hotel late Friday night as the band was preparing to continue its 2022 South American tour.

The exact cause of death has not been determined, however, Columbian health officials have confirmed that at least 10 different substances were found in the drummer, including opioids.

He was 50 years old.

The band’s show in Penticton at the South Okanagan Events Centre was the fastest-selling concert in the venue’s history.

READ MORE: Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dead at 50

READ MORE: Majority of Foo Fighters tickets sold in record time for South Okanagan concert

EntertainmentLive musicOkanaganPenticton

Previous story
Kelowna Community Theatre hosting exhibition featuring local artists
Next story
Social media explodes during Oscars; TV viewership doesn’t

Just Posted

West Kelowna residents are encouraged to plant trees on their property (Katie Teachout/staff photo)
Tree-planting program looks to increase West Kelowna’s green space

Kelowna’s Parkinson Recreation Centre (Photo/City of Kelowna)
City of Kelowna looking for input on indoor recreation strategy

(Photo/Pixabay)
Realignment work for McKinley Road in Kelowna starting in April

(Contributed)
Kelowna man headed to the New York Yankees organization