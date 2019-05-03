Foodie Friday: Lemon turmeric energy balls at Gratify

Satisfy your sweet tooth while sticking to your diet with Connie and Ryan Oickle’s healthy treats

These lemon turmeric energy balls are just one of the delectable items available at Penticton’s Gratify, a “makery” that makes delicious and nutritious desserts. Owned and operated by Ryan and Connie Oickle, the pair are busying settling into their new base of operations at 469 Main St. (Jordyn Thomson - Western News)

This Foodie Friday, Penticton’s Gratify shows us the best of both worlds with their surprisingly healthy and not-so-surprisingly delicious lemon turmeric energy balls.

Owned and operated by Connie and Ryan Oickle, the pair recently moved their vegan, whole food snack business to 469 Main St. Connie uses her background as a registered holistic nutritionist to modify and enhance dessert recipes for health-conscious customers.

The lemon turmeric energy balls pack a tangy punch thanks to fresh lemon zest and juice. They are also dusted in coconut powder to ensure these almond, chia seeds and date-stuffed balls satisfy your sweet tooth.

“These are really unique and I think it surprises people because they see the dusted, shredded coconut and they think it’s going to be a kind of dry and crunchy ball,” said Ryan. “But inside it’s kind of soft and gooey because of the real lemon juice. It has a really good tang too, it’s a good product. We always like to talk about it.”

The pair spend their days filling orders, restocking their supply and helping walk-in customers find the perfect treat. They are appreciative of the support the community has shown them and say they love the niche they’ve created in the sweet treats industry.

