Kai Koroll, executive chef at Block One restaurant begins plating at the Fork and Spoon fundraiser at the Central Okanagan Food Bank photo:Alistair Waters

Fork and Spoon fundraiser raises $20,000

The Central Okanagan Food Bank played host to the unique dining experience

The Fork and Spoon fundraiser for the Central Okanagan Food Bank kicked off Oct. 13.

The inaugural unique dining experience challenged chefs from the Okanagan to create a nine-course gourmet dinner using ingredients available on the shelves of the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

Fermented Dining’s Cody Pollard, organizer of the event says he couldn’t have done it without all the chefs who participated and the volunteers that made the fundraiser possible. Pollard helped raise more than $20,000 for the food bank and attracted 105 diners.

“It went great, it went really well,” said organizer Cody Pollard. “It’s really great because the money is going to be used to help feed people during the winter.”

