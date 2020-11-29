Former Canucks goalie King Richard’s art displayed at Kelowna gallery

Former Vancouver Canucks goaltender Richard Brodeur discussing his paintings with the executive director of the Arts Council of the Central Okanagan Kirsteen McCulloch. (Contributed)

A former Vancouver Canucks goalie is as slick with a brush as he was with his glove.

Richard Brodeur, better known by fans as “King Richard,” played for the Canucks between 1980 and 1988, but now, he is a Kelowna-based painter. His work is set to be featured in the Kelowna Art Gallery’s newest exhibit “Storytellers.”

The now-68-year-old starred in the Canucks’ Stanley Cup run in 1982, which they lost in the final round to the dynasty New York Islanders and is known for being the goaltender on which Wayne Gretzky scored the most goals (29).

Brodeur is one of three artists featured in the exhibit, which highlights the inner narrative that is present in every person’s life.

He’s joined in the exhibit by Summerland author and illustrator Danielle Krysa and Vernon author, educator and artist Jude Clarke.

“Their stories provide hope and inspiration in a time of change and uncertainty,” stated the art gallery in a press release.

View a conversation below between Brodeur and the executive director of the Arts Council of the Central Okanagan Kirsteen McCulloch:

Features of Clarke and Krysa are also available on the arts council’s YouTube channel.

The exhibit is set to run until Jan. 31, 2021. You can find more information at kelownaartgallery.com/storytellers.

