Former Kids in the Hall actor to entertain Lake Country

Tickets for the Kids in the Hall star’s Creekside Theatre performance go on sale May 10

Comedian Bruce McCulloch of Kids in the Hall fame will perform a one-man show at Creekside Theatre on Nov. 9. Tickets go on sale on May 10. (Submitted photo)

A member of Kids in the Hall is coming to Lake Country.

Bruce McCulloch, an alumnus of the famed Canadian sketch comedy fivesome, will perform at the Creekside Theatre on Nov. 9.

The performance will be a one-man show that includes comedy and stories from McCulloch’s new book, titled Tales of Bravery and Stupidity.

The book focuses on “things we all do as we get ourselves in and out of trouble as we throw ourselves at life,” according to a release from Train Wreck Comedy, which is partnering with Creekside to put on the show.

Since his work on Kids in the Hall, McCulloch has written or performed several one-man shows, including shows based on his first book Let’s Start a Riot, and writes and produces other television and film projects from his home in Los Angeles.

Recently, McCulloch returned to television with an appearance on the new season of Arrested Development, which debuted on Netflix in March.

Tickets for McCulloch’s show go on sale on May 10 at 10 a.m. The cost of each ticket is $39 and they can be purchased online at www.trainwreckcomedy.com, www.creeksidetheatre.com or www.kelownatickets.com.



