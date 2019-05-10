Comedian Bruce McCulloch of Kids in the Hall fame will perform a one-man show at Creekside Theatre on Nov. 9. Tickets go on sale on May 10. (Submitted photo)

Former Kids in the Hall actor to entertain Lake Country

Tickets for the Kids in the Hall star’s Creekside Theatre performance go on sale May 10

A member of Kids in the Hall is coming to Lake Country.

Bruce McCulloch, an alumnus of the famed Canadian sketch comedy fivesome, will perform at the Creekside Theatre on Nov. 9.

The performance will be a one-man show that includes comedy and stories from McCulloch’s new book, titled Tales of Bravery and Stupidity.

READ MORE: Global Music Fest to take over Creekside Theatre

READ MORE: Creekside Theatre offers unique experience for cinephiles

The book focuses on “things we all do as we get ourselves in and out of trouble as we throw ourselves at life,” according to a release from Train Wreck Comedy, which is partnering with Creekside to put on the show.

Since his work on Kids in the Hall, McCulloch has written or performed several one-man shows, including shows based on his first book Let’s Start a Riot, and writes and produces other television and film projects from his home in Los Angeles.

Recently, McCulloch returned to television with an appearance on the new season of Arrested Development, which debuted on Netflix in March.

Tickets for McCulloch’s show go on sale on May 10 at 10 a.m. The cost of each ticket is $39 and they can be purchased online at www.trainwreckcomedy.com, www.creeksidetheatre.com or www.kelownatickets.com.


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Kelowna designer takes on Canadian fashion
Next story
Big brother, big winner: Kelowna local wins reality T.V. show

Just Posted

Big brother, big winner: Kelowna local wins reality T.V. show

Dane Rupert won Big Brother Canada season 7 Thursday night

Within Sight looks to spread positivity through metal music

The U.S. band will perform in Kelowna May 24

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: sunny and warm

Warm weather continues this weekend throughout the Okanagan

Former Kids in the Hall actor to entertain Lake Country

Tickets for the Kids in the Hall star’s Creekside Theatre performance go on sale May 10

Rutland community garden will celebrate multiculturalism

May 22 engagement session will ask residents what plants are popular in their cultures

Okanagan Music Rundown: From Majestic Downfall to the Apollo Suns your week will be filled with great live music

Pencil these great shows into your calendar this week

Humboldt Broncos players who loved the Okanagan to be honoured Wednesday

Jaxon Joseph and Logan Hunter will have bursaries in their names awarded Wednesday

B.C. child care worker arrested in connection to sexual assault with a knife

23-year-old worked for Victoria area charity

‘It was brutal’: Vernon woman shocked after truck driver runs over duck

Woman expresses her shock after watching a duck be run over by a truck in downtown Vernon

Pope vows to fight nun abuse, urges service not servitude

Francis said sexual abuse of sisters was ‘a serious, grave problem’

Canada’s unemployment rate down 0.1% in biggest one-month gain since 1976

The labour market has seen strong numbers since mid-2016

Lighthouses on BC coast converting to renewable energy

Lightstations moving away from diesel, embracing solar and wind power

Whitecaps supporters groups continue protests over abuse, harassment allegations

Protests at two previous home games were effective in drawing the attention of the organization

Piece of Okanagan history flattened but not forgotten

MITCHELL’S MUSINGS: ‘She did good’

Most Read