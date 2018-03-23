Free theatre performance for Lake Country families

A free family tale of Robinson Crusoe will be performed at Creekside Theatre.

This year, thanks to the Axis Theatre out of Vancouver, Canadians will have the chance to experience the retelling of the classic tale of Robinson Crusoe and his friend Friday in their 2018 cross-Canada tour.

Daniel Dafoe’s classic story Robinson Crusoe + Friday has been adapted and reimagined by the team at Axis Theatre emphasizing the importance of cultural differences and empathy.

An English sailor, shipwrecked on a remote island, works against all odds to survive alone for 25 years. Until one day, he rescues an islander and the two develop a remarkable friendship. The character Friday, traditionally a male role is played by Sarah Roa, and the dialogue has been changed from made-up words to Tagalog in honour of Roa’s native origin in the Philippines, according to the District of Lake Country.

According to Roa, she wanted to honour her family and their language in her interpretation of the classic tale. “Rather than Robinson Crusoe just teaching me English, I also teach him Tagalog…” she said. This allows for an exchange of both language as well as culture.

The play, geared to audiences of ages five and up, and families alike, is comedic in nature while also focuses on themes to teach kids how to develop relationships with people who are different and who we may not understand.

“It’s not all serious, there is a lot of fun, it’s very entertaining,” said Roa. “It’s a play that is meant for everyone.”

Having already “sailed” across Canada, the United States, Singapore, and Malaysia, Axis Theatre is taking a second voyage across Canada for 2018.

The comedic adventure of Robinson Crusoe + Friday anchors at 2:30 p.m. on April 14 at Creekside Theatre in Lake Country. Tickets are free and seats can be booked online athttps://www.kelownatickets.com/Creekside.

Tickets also available at the door and for purchase from the Kelowna Tickets outlet at Orchard Park Mall, at Tourism Kelowna visitor centre, or at the Customer Service counter at Lake Country Municipal Hall daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding statutory holidays. For more information call the Box Office 250-766-9309.

