Frights full tilt for Falkland this Halloween

The Haunting of Falkland goes Oct. 21-22 and Oct. 28-29. (Contributed)

Haunting of Falkland bigger, better and scarier for third annual year

Halloween has haunted up even bigger, better and scarier events in Falkland.

The Falkland and District Community Association and Falkland Historical Society presents the third annual Haunting of Falkland Oct. 21-22 and Oct. 28-29. This year, the event has expanded significantly with more attractions and events to appeal to all age levels.

In addition, the marquee attraction, the Haunted Hall has moved to theatre quality sets, sound, and special effects in eight different theme rooms adorned with decorations, animatronics, jump scares and special effects.

A sample of theme rooms include Silent Hill, doll room and Freddy Krueger’s boiler room. Entry is by donation at the hall, open Fridays 4-9 p.m. and Saturdays 12-9 p.m.

The major expansion is due to amazing support from platinum level sponsors such as Gorman Bros., Falkland Petro Canada, Lafarge Canada, Advanced Excavating, Thunder Boyz Productions Inc., Tazz Concrete, 50 North Contractors, Buds Water Wells and Go Traffic Management.

The Haunting of Falkland has also expanded their beneficiaries from the original six non-profit organizations to add the Falkland Volunteer Fire Department and the Monte Lake Outdoor Life Club. In 2021 the event donated over $6,000 and hopes are to increase that substantially in 2022. Another win is the community of Westwold has also joined the event to benefit outside of the Falkland and district area.

“We are hoping to see the numbers of 1,500 in 2021 double if not triple this year,” said Denise Frocklage, community association events director.

“Families from all over B.C. can be immersed into a Halloween land with enough activities to spend a whole day.”

The Haunting of Falkland has established a “child friendly” environment this year with the Haunted Museum ground being stacked full of fun-filled adventures from the Nightmare before Christmas walkthrough, creepy carnival games, fright lights laser show and much more. In addition, on Saturdays, Oct. 22 and 29, from 12-3 p.m., the Haunted Hall is a “no-scare” so the little ones can enjoy the eight-room attraction. However, on Fridays and after 4 p.m. on Saturdays, the teenagers and adults better be prepared for the scare of their lives at the Haunted Hall.

“This event is one of the major fundraisers for the non-profit museum,” said Jon Kozuska, historical society president.

“This property protects and showcases the amazing history of the Falkland and district area. We are proud to open our grounds to families to not only enjoy Halloween but a chance to see this amazing piece of history.”

Kozuska is also the host of television series True North Paranormal, which is hosting investigations for those brave enough to join.

Food and refreshments are available on both sites thanks to the Falkland Sunday Morner’s Hell’s Kitchen and vendors located at the museum grounds at Halloween Alley.

“Come join us to have a scary adventure but also support non-profit associations who champion amazing causes,” said Dean Trumbley, owner of Thunder Boyz Productions Inc.

The Falkland Pub is also hosting a Halloween Party and Costume Contest on Oct. 29 for adults only.

