From fires to frights: Falkland lifts spirits for Halloween

Second annual Haunting of Falkland runs Oct. 28-31 and proceeds go to non-profit community organizations

The Haunting of Falkland features theme rooms in the community hall, plus much more Oct. 29-30, as well as weekend ghost hunts which start Oct. 1. (Thunder Boyz Productions image)

The sleepy community of Falkland will come around to haunt people at the end of October.

The second annual Haunting of Falkland event has been announced by Thunder Boyz Productions Inc., in conjunction with the Falkland Community Association, Falkland Museum/Heritage Park, and the Falkland Sunday Morners Club.

Proceeds raised at this event will support the various non-profit organizations serving the community of Falkland and beyond.

“I am super proud to be working with the various non-profits in Falkland to put on a major event for people all over southern British Columbia to come and attend,” said Falkland resident Dean Trumbley, owner of Thunder Boyz.

“After everything we as British Columbians have gone through with fires and COVID-19, it’s time to come out and spend an entire evening to celebrate the scariness of Halloween.”

The Haunting of Falkland will showcase four different events for people to attend from Oct. 28-31.

The marquee event is the Haunted Hall (Falkland Community Hall), featuring eight different theme rooms adorned with decorations, animatronics, jump scares and special effects.

A sample of theme rooms includes the Krampus Christmas, mannequin room and Pennywise’s sewer lair. All kids will receive a free candy bag. Entry is by donation, and no one will be turned away. This event runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 28-31.

Directly across from the hall is the Falkland Sunday Morners Club’s concession offering a variety of food and refreshments to fill the bellies of the brave attendees.

The third event is being held at the Falkland Museum and Heritage Park just down Highway 97 toward Vernon from the Haunted Hall. This outside walk has you visiting Dracula’s Den, the witch’s field, a haunted train caboose and many more scary areas. This event is free to the public and the kids have a chance to taste troll’s blood (aka hot chocolate).

Finally, every weekend in October, the hosts of the paranormal investigation Amazon Prime/Paraflixx/Shaw Cable TV show True North Paranormal will be conducting ghost hunting ventures in three historic buildings at the Falkland Museum grounds.

Guests will be using the latest ghost hunting gear and looking for spirits for two hours. This event is from 9:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. and costs $30/person. This will begin this weekend, Oct. 1, and run through to the end of the month.

“My company and the non-profits of Falkland wanted to create some events that families could enjoy without breaking the bank but still enjoy a very high-level of entertainment with food and refreshments,” said Trumbley, who hopes to make The Haunting of Falkland an annual event, adding more events and features in the future.

