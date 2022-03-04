Full capacity comedy crashes into SilverStar this month

Train Wreck Comedy is pulling into SilverStar Mountain resort this month, bringing along with it hilarious, international touring headliner, Byron Bertram.

Rob Balsdon from Train Wreck Comedy says, Like the bird flu on an international flight, Byron Bertram travels well.

“His innate talent for voices and accents mixed with a confident vulnerability has taken him across the world and established him internationally as one of the top Canadian comics working today,” he said.

Bertram has worked on stage with the likes of Zach Galifinakis, Flight of the Concords, and Eddie Izzard. He was a hit with the judges on Britain’s Got Talent, has been seen on ABC’s Once Upon a Time, Dirks Gently, Riverdale, and heard regularly on SiriusXM.

“People have been so understanding and supportive through all the restrictions and we are excited to pay them back with an evening of unforgettable stand-up comedy. Byron has been doing this a long time and is a true professional comedian that doesn’t shy away from any topic, including COVID! He is guaranteed to bring the laughs all night long,” explained Balsdon.

The show, held at National Altitude Training Centre, will also support SilverStar’s Play Forever March where $5 from each ticket sold will be donated to a local non-profit.

Tickets are on sale now with a 20 per cent early bird discount if purchased before March 14 at www.trainwreckcomedy.com.

