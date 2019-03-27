Funtastic announces 2019 A&W Music Festival lineup

Funtastic is covering all the musical genre bases for this year’s A&W Music Festival.
“Listening to what the public is asking for: our music director Tim Reardon has worked diligently to provide bands covering a variety of genres,” said Diana Williamson, Funtastic Sports Society.
The music begins on Friday, June 28 at 7:30 p.m. with a great combination of local bands:
(7:30-9) Redfish
(9:15-10:45) Shawn Lightfoot Band
(11-12:30) The Young’uns
Saturday, June 29, Funtastic is bringing back country with:
(7-7:45) Linus
(8-8:45) Dirt Road Kings
(9-10:30) Bad Moon Riders (CCR tribute)
(10:45-12:15) Washboard Union
Sunday, June 30, features a tribute to great Canadian acts with:
(7-8:30) The Feels
(9-10:30) Hysteria of Def Leppard
(11-12:30) Simply Queen
Tickets are on sale now at www.funtasticsports.ca. Single day passes are $30, or rock out all three nights for $60.
“Proceeds of this event go towards our Funtastic Community Grant Program which has, to date, given back over $1.7 million to local non profit sports groups,” said Williamson,
Any questions can be directed to the Funtastic office at office@funtastic.org or 250 558 7756.
