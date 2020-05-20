GALLERY: Vernon pair raise their glass and funds for SPCA

Vernonites Carly Innes and Katie Webber drank for a good cause amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on May 18, 2020. (Facebook)
A Vernon pair set up signs saying “you honk, we drink and donate $1 to the Vernon BC SPCA” on May 18, 2020. In total, Carly Innes and Katie Webber raised over $200 for the SPCA. (Facebook)
A Vernon pair set up signs saying “you honk, we drink and donate $1 to the Vernon BC SPCA” on May 18, 2020. In total, Carly Innes and Katie Webber raised over $200 for the SPCA. (Facebook)

In the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Vernonites are missing the way things were. Simple things, like enjoying a drink on a patio in the sun have been missed as health officials restricted restaurants and pubs to curve the spread of COVID-19.

But one Vernon duo turned their at-home drink in the sun into a means to raise funds for the BC SPCA Vernon and District Branch over the May long weekend.

Carly Innes posted an interesting pledge on the Vernon & Area Community Forum on holiday Monday, May 18, that reads: “You honk, we drink and donate $1 to the Vernon SPCA.”

“The idea was just a whim as we had some rolled coin around the house,” Innes said. “We just figured it’d be fun to spend some time in the sun, involve the community and donate to a good cause.”

Stationed along Mt. Ida Drive, Innes and a friend, Katie Webber, quickly raised funds while basking in the sun.

And yes, they remembered their sunscreen.

“Still got a nice rosy colour though,” Innes said.

The pair decided to support the local SPCA as Webber’s pooch, Lucy, was a rescue “way back when,” Innes explained.

“And one of a kind,” she said about the small black pup.

“Drove by a couple of times,” one Facebook user wrote on Innes’ thread. “Looked like you were having a blast! Awesome way to spend the afternoon. Drinking for a good cause.”

Innes extended her gratitude to her neighbours for their patience.

“It was pretty noisy for a few hours,” she said.

In total, the pair raised $200 for the Vernon branch.

“It’s great to know that we’ve helped a good cause and got the community involved in the donation process,” Innes said. “It was a great way to spend some time in the sunshine.”

For those wondering, Innes and Webber took the “we drink” pretty easy, Innes said.

“We had picked up a bottle of the Bumbleberry Buzz wine from Baccata Ridge Winery in Enderby at the Farmers Market that morning and had that mixed with the BX Cidery ginger ale,” Innes said. “Shopping local!”

As the COVID-19 pandemic is ongoing, Innes said the way people are connecting through creativity “is really inspiring.”

