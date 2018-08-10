Jennifer Schell and Terry Meyer Stone host the eighth Garagiste North “The Small Producers” Wine Festival Aug. 19 Photo:Facebook

Garagiste wine-makers celebrate their passions at Kelowna festival

The exclusive festival returns for an eighth time to highlight wine innovation

The Garagiste North “The Small Producers” Wine Festival, returns once again to celebrate artisan wine-makers who are creating a smaller volume of wine at the highest quality.

After four years, and seven festivals, organizers, Jennifer Schell and Terry Meyer Stone have always focused on the passion behind the artisan wine-makers’ craft.

“These people are so passion driven, they are still so excited about being in the industry and producing fine wine,” Meyer Stone said. “These are excellent wines that are winning awards and critics rave about. At this event you get to actually speak to the winery owner, or proprietor. It is much more personal that way.”

Related: Tips for turning your ‘wine-nos’ into wineaux

The Garagistes blend passion,with experience along with old world styles that they modernize to create new tastes and experiences. Many do not have their own tasting room.

The wineaux duo came up with the idea for the festival as garagistes themselves. They wanted to create an event that would help them and others with the same aspirations to break into the market. The festival is the first of its kind in Canada and has received glowing reviews from all who attend.

This month’s festival will be held at Sperling Vineyards in Kelowna Aug. 19 from 2 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Related: B.C. takes the throne during 2018 All Canadian Wine Championships

Wineries to successfully “graduate” from the under 2,000 case festival are Tightrope Winery, Roche Wines, and Synchromesh Winesto name a few.

“There are always new garagistes starting up,” Schell said. “There is a place for all of us, from small wineries, to the larger ones. We are all needed to make an impression on the world. The big wineries pave the way for the up-and-coming boutique wineries.”

Related: Naramata Bench proposal will set their wine apart

Guests will be able to purchase wine through ‘The Garagiste pop-up wine store’. Raudz will be selling pizza by the slice, and Riedel will be sending all that attend home with a Riedel ‘O’ wine tumbler. Artisan vendors Sweet Dee’s Flower Truck and Kiln9 Ceramics will attend along with Vice and Virtue brewery and Truck ‘59 Ciderhouse will offer their wares to customers.

To purchase tickets online visit their website www.garagistenorth.com

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@sydneyrmorton
sydney.morton@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan-born actress shines on Hallmark’s silver-screen

Just Posted

Garagiste wine-makers celebrate their passions at Kelowna festival

The exclusive festival returns for an eighth time to highlight wine innovation

UPDATE: Wildfire sparks evacuation alert north of Highway 97C

New wildfire on Gottfriedsen Mountain

Kelowna man turns to Facebook to find thief

The man posted security footage of the theft in hopes to notify neighbours

Man breaks into Peachland restaurant through skylight

Dragon Lotus Restaurant on Highway 97 was broken into Aug. 9

Ballet Kelowna announces new season

Tickets go on sale in Sept.

Transients and garbage litter Kelowna property

Several tents are set up on private property off of Highway 97

Okanagan basketball team wins silver at International Children’s Games in Jerusalem

Armstrong’s Mitch Goodwin coaches Kelowna girls to silver in basketball

B.C. Lions rally for 31-23 comeback win over Eskimos

QB Lulay surpasses 20,000-yard mark for CFL career

Crews work towards Harris Creek wildfire containment

Recommended closures near Sugar Mountain, Mabel Creek fires

Martin Mars unlikely to see firefighting action in Port Alberni

Water bomber ‘isn’t anywhere ready’ for fires burning in its Vancouver Island backyard

Cathedral Lakes Lodge prepares to reopen as Placer Mountain fire held

The Placer Mountain fire burning in the Similkameen is considered held

Spectacular meteor show expected

This Saturday and Sunday, more than 100 meteors can be seen per hour.

Okanagan-born actress shines on Hallmark’s silver-screen

Hannah Pederson booked her first lead role in Hallmark’s Garage Sale Mystery: The Mask Murder

Letter: Chamber of Commerce is responding to homelessness

The Chamber Board of Directors have spent many hours examining the issue in Kelowna

Most Read