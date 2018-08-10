Garagiste wine-makers celebrate their passions at Kelowna festival

The Garagiste North “The Small Producers” Wine Festival, returns once again to celebrate artisan wine-makers who are creating a smaller volume of wine at the highest quality.

After four years, and seven festivals, organizers, Jennifer Schell and Terry Meyer Stone have always focused on the passion behind the artisan wine-makers’ craft.

“These people are so passion driven, they are still so excited about being in the industry and producing fine wine,” Meyer Stone said. “These are excellent wines that are winning awards and critics rave about. At this event you get to actually speak to the winery owner, or proprietor. It is much more personal that way.”

The Garagistes blend passion,with experience along with old world styles that they modernize to create new tastes and experiences. Many do not have their own tasting room.

The wineaux duo came up with the idea for the festival as garagistes themselves. They wanted to create an event that would help them and others with the same aspirations to break into the market. The festival is the first of its kind in Canada and has received glowing reviews from all who attend.

This month’s festival will be held at Sperling Vineyards in Kelowna Aug. 19 from 2 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Wineries to successfully “graduate” from the under 2,000 case festival are Tightrope Winery, Roche Wines, and Synchromesh Winesto name a few.

“There are always new garagistes starting up,” Schell said. “There is a place for all of us, from small wineries, to the larger ones. We are all needed to make an impression on the world. The big wineries pave the way for the up-and-coming boutique wineries.”

Guests will be able to purchase wine through ‘The Garagiste pop-up wine store’. Raudz will be selling pizza by the slice, and Riedel will be sending all that attend home with a Riedel ‘O’ wine tumbler. Artisan vendors Sweet Dee’s Flower Truck and Kiln9 Ceramics will attend along with Vice and Virtue brewery and Truck ‘59 Ciderhouse will offer their wares to customers.

To purchase tickets online visit their website www.garagistenorth.com

