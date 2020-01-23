Gary Vaynerchuk is a Belarusian-American entrepreneur, New York Times best selling author, speaker, and Internet personality. (Contributed)

Gary Vaynerchuk announced as keynote speaker for Level Up 2020

Level Up 2020 is scheduled for Oct. 23 at the Innovation Center in Kelowna

One of the world’s most renowned public speakers, Gary Vaynerchuk is coming to Kelowna as part of the Level Up Business Conference on Oct. 23.

Know to most as “Gary Vee,” his roles include being an entrepreneur, chairman of Vayner X, CEO and co-founder of VaynerMedia, best-selling author and host of a top 10 business podcast.

READ MORE: Okanagan among Canada’s most at-risk habitats: WWF report

Joining him will be a powerful female speaker, Amy Landino, an influencer on digital media whose YouTube series has received more than 20 million views.

She is also a best-selling author a co-owner of The Landino Group media company.

“We appreciate all of the support the business community gave last fall by attending the Level Up Executive Leadership Conference,” said Karen Montgomery, NowMedia operations manager and Level Up co-ordinator.

“We had a world-class lineup of speakers for a jam-packed day of learning in 2019 – but we promise that this year will be even bigger and better. This is just the first of the exciting announcements we’ll be making for this conference, and we can’t wait to share it with our community.”

Last year’s Level Up Conference featured some big names; two former prime ministers of Canada, one of which was Jean Chretien, the former VP of marketing and CFO at Beats by Dre, a CEO and leadership mentor, a former NBA player and a local tech mogul.

READ MORE: Foundry Kelowna receives $15,000 to support mental health mobile unit

For information on the Level Up Future of Business Conference, and for tickets, visit the Level Up Conference Website.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Dance stages Indigenous identity quest in North Okanagan
Next story
Canadian superstars Shawn Mendes and Drake among nominees at the Grammys

Just Posted

Gary Vaynerchuk announced as keynote speaker for Level Up 2020

Level Up 2020 is scheduled for Oct. 23 at the Innovation Center in Kelowna

UBC Okanagan to host 2020 softball national championships

The Heat will host the Canadian Collegiate Softball Association National Championships in October

Speedboat reportedly sinking near Manhattan Point in Kelowna

This is the third report of a boat found in the lake in the past two weeks

Kelowna General Hospital takes steps to prevent spread of coronavirus

So far, at least six people have died and 275 people have contracted the virus worldwide

Plans submitted for third hotel across from Kelowna International Airport

YLW passengers in need of accommodations could be getting another option

B.C.-based firefighting plane crashes in Australia, killing three

Three people are confirmed dead in the crash in New South Wales

Canada prepares as WHO decides whether to declare global coronavirus emergency

The city of Wuhan, China, has shut down outbound flights and trains

Survey finds support among Canadians for broader assisted-dying law

The survey was conducted Jan. 17 to 21 among 1,552 Canadians eligible to vote

Doctors dispute need for Salmon Arm urgent and primary care centre

Medical professionals would rather see investment in local Primary Care Network

Veteran B.C. journalist battles cancer through pioneering immunotherapy treatment

Vancouver Island rallies around JR Rardon and family during stay in Seattle

Revelstoke city council gives themselves pay raises; city workers vote to strike next day

The strike impacts approximately 100 workers

New nasal spray launched in Canada to combat hypoglycemic shock in diabetics

Baqsimi is a nasal spray contains three milligrams of glucagon

Prices for recreational marijuana in B.C. down from a year ago

New inflation figures show gasoline, housing and certain kinds of food cost more

B.C. RCMP spent roughly $750K on massive manhunt for Port Alberni men

Manitoba RCMP helped with 17-day search through the province’s northern terrain

Most Read