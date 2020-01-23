Gary Vaynerchuk announced as keynote speaker for Level Up 2020

Level Up 2020 is scheduled for Oct. 23 at the Innovation Center in Kelowna

Gary Vaynerchuk is a Belarusian-American entrepreneur, New York Times best selling author, speaker, and Internet personality. (Contributed)

One of the world’s most renowned public speakers, Gary Vaynerchuk is coming to Kelowna as part of the Level Up Business Conference on Oct. 23.

Know to most as “Gary Vee,” his roles include being an entrepreneur, chairman of Vayner X, CEO and co-founder of VaynerMedia, best-selling author and host of a top 10 business podcast.

Joining him will be a powerful female speaker, Amy Landino, an influencer on digital media whose YouTube series has received more than 20 million views.

She is also a best-selling author a co-owner of The Landino Group media company.

“We appreciate all of the support the business community gave last fall by attending the Level Up Executive Leadership Conference,” said Karen Montgomery, NowMedia operations manager and Level Up co-ordinator.

“We had a world-class lineup of speakers for a jam-packed day of learning in 2019 – but we promise that this year will be even bigger and better. This is just the first of the exciting announcements we’ll be making for this conference, and we can’t wait to share it with our community.”

Last year’s Level Up Conference featured some big names; two former prime ministers of Canada, one of which was Jean Chretien, the former VP of marketing and CFO at Beats by Dre, a CEO and leadership mentor, a former NBA player and a local tech mogul.

For information on the Level Up Future of Business Conference, and for tickets, visit the Level Up Conference Website.

