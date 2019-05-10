Dirty Mutter returns Sept. 8. Photo: Dirty Mutter website

Gear up and grab your pup; Dirty Mutter returns to Kelowna

The canine obstacle course returns September

Dogs and dog-owners best start training, as Kelowna’s Dirty Mutter is coming back for its second year.

The Okanagan’s muddy canine adventure course is back to challenge both pets and people with an obstacle course to raise money for local animal charities.

Organizers Rebellious Unicorns Production Company (RUPC), Results 4 Life Fitness (R4L) and Tail Blazers Kelowna are hoping to build off last year’s success and donations to Paws It Forward.

“Last year was our inaugural year and we were thrilled to raise over $12,000 for this important charity.” said executive producer of RUPC Dustyn Baulkham.

Paws It Forward rescues and rehabilitates local dogs that have been surrendered, abused or neglected. Participants compete in a course similar to Tough Mudder with their canine companions at the R4L property on Black Mountain, while committing to raise a minimum of $100 for the animal charity.

“Being an avid dog and animal lover, I loved having all these pups on my property,” said R4L owner Rhonda Laturnus.

“Building the course and obstacles combines my love for obstacle courses, fitness and animals. It’s been a great journey so far and I am looking forward to the second year.”

The second annual Dirty Mutter returns Sept. 8, and registration opens online June 8.

Baulkham and Laturnus hope to continue the success of Dirty Mutter, and have set a goal to raise $20,000 for Paws It Forward this year.

“It was a true pleasure welcoming over 100 dogs and dog-lovers to Rhonda’s beautiful property in Black Mountain,” said Baulkham.

More details can be found at dirtymutter.com.

