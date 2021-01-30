The iconic ‘SS Minnow’. (HA Photography, 2020)

The iconic ‘SS Minnow’. (HA Photography, 2020)

Gilligan’s Podcast: tales of Mary Ann and more with co-owner of the ‘SS Minnow’

Podcast: Quality Foods founding partner a co-owner of iconic ‘Gilligan’s Island’ boat

The PQB News podcast PQBeat can be found here. You can also search ‘PQBeat’ on Spotify, Google Podcasts, iTunes or the Podcast App on your iPhone).

PQBeat · Ken Schley SS Minnow

For our latest installment (click the arrow in the top left of the above photo to listen), PQB News/VI Free Daily editor Philip Wolf and publisher Peter McCully talk with Ken Schley, well-known as one of the founding partners of Vancouver Island’s Quality Foods grocery chain, a supporter of many charities over the years and, along with partner John Briuolo, the owner of the SS Minnow, the iconic boat from the 1960s TV show ‘Gilligan’s Island’.

READ MORE: ‘Gilligan’s Island’ star Dawn Wells dies, COVID-19 cited

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

MORE: Listen to all PQBeat podcasts here.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

#PQBeatMovies and TVPodcastqualicum beachvancouverisland

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

From left: Ken Schley, Dawn Wells (Mary Ann from ‘Gilligan’s Island’) and John Briuolo with the ‘SS Minnow’. (Photo submitted, courtesy Ken Schley)

From left: Ken Schley, Dawn Wells (Mary Ann from ‘Gilligan’s Island’) and John Briuolo with the ‘SS Minnow’. (Photo submitted, courtesy Ken Schley)

Previous story
‘Trickster’ fans question why CBC cancelled the series instead of finding new path

Just Posted

(Phil McLachlan - West K News)
UPDATE: No one found inside burned mobile home in West Kelowna

Crews originally thought people were still inside the burning building; have since confirmed not

A health care worker takes a swab from a driver at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility, in Vancouver, on Dec. 28, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
No deaths, 71 more cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

1,026 cases remain active in the region

Laurel Square is located next to the Laurel Packinghouse in Kelowna’s Cultural District. (Contributed)
Laurel Square enhances Kelowna’s Cultural District

Green space reflects agricultural history next to Laurel Packinghouse.

A mother and daughter in an Interior Health care home, who’s names are being withheld due to privacy, receive their COVID-19 vaccine together. (Photo courtesy of Interior Health)
COVID MILESTONE: Interior Health looks ahead to 2nd vaccine doses for region’s most vulnerable

As of Jan. 29, approx. 20,000 residents and staff in care homes across IH have been offered vaccine

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media file)
Police want answers after van hits Kelowna woman, drives off

Police seeking witnesses, 52-year-old woman escapes with minor injuries

Canada Post carrier, Gary Savard, delivers mail in the snow in Chilliwack on Jan. 13, 2020. Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 is Thank A Mail Carrier Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Jan. 31 to Feb. 6

Thank a Mail Carrier Day, Work Naked Day and Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day all coming up this week

Violet Farrow of Summerland is celebrating her 101st birthday on Jan. 30, 2021. (Contributed)
Summerland pioner celebrates 101st birthday

Violet Farrow and her husband constructed homes along Purvis Road

Dawn Wells (Mary Ann from ‘Gilligan’s Island’) aboard the ‘SS Minnow’. (Photo submitted, courtesy Ken Schley)
Gilligan’s Podcast: tales of Mary Ann and more with co-owner of the ‘SS Minnow’

Podcast: Quality Foods founding partner a co-owner of iconic ‘Gilligan’s Island’ boat

Vancouver International Airport (YVR Airport/Twitter)
Non-essential travellers to pay mandatory test, hotel costs as Trudeau announces new COVID rules

‘Even one case is a case too many, particularly now that we must take into account new variants’

Canadian dollars are pictured in Vancouver, Sept. 22, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Donations welcomed for family who escaped house fire near Chase

Donations of cash, clothing and housewares are being accepted.

Kamloops Search and Rescue is continuing its search after a report of a man attempting to swim across the North Thompson River. Photograph By MICHAEL POTESTIO/KTW
Kamloops emergency crews search for man in North Thompson river

There were reports of a man in the water Thursday night about 7:30 p.m.

Toronto-based director Michelle Latimer was recently scrutinized after years of claiming she was of Algonquin and Metis descent. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)
‘Trickster’ fans question why CBC cancelled the series instead of finding new path

Indigenous TV series cancelled in the wake of controversy over co-creator Michelle Latimer’s ancestry

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Jolynn Collier and her son Oliver are currently in Vancouver's B.C. Children's Hospital. (GoFundMe)
Couple faces struggle after baby tests positive for COVID-19

Oliver and his parents have been in Vancouver’s B.C. Children’s Hospital since Jan. 24

Most Read