Glass Tiger will take the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre stage Nov. 1. (Photo submitted)

Glass Tiger rocks the Okanagan

Tickets go on sale April 27

Canadian rock icons love the Okanagan. And Glass Tiger is no different in that regard.

Born in the depths of 1980s Ontario, Glass Tiger is gearing up to rock the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m.

“Our performances have never been tighter, and we are playing at our highest level ever. We are re-ignited, recharged and looking forward to every single show on the tour “ says lead singer Alan Frew, who recently bounced back from a 2015 stroke.

Frew made a full recovery before the Tigers’ Feb. 16 drop 31 and is now as strong as ever.

With five JUNO Awards, a Grammy nomination, four platinum albums, a sold gold record, 14 hit singles and more than five million albums sold worldwide under its collective belt, Glass Tiger has worked hard to put Canada on the charts.

Along with artist, writer and performer, Johnny Reid, Glass Tiger has ventured into the studio and come out with 12 of their best songs totally re-imagined.

These time-tested songs like Don’t Forget me when I am Gone, Someday, Thin Red Line, My Song, I Will Be There, Love me Like a Man, My Town featuring Rod Stewart and many more, will be presented with all the exquisite charm, honesty and simplicity as the day they were written in an organic, amped up acoustic format.

Tickets are $45 and go on sale at the Ticket Seller, 250-550-7469, www.ticketseller.ca, April 27. An Evening with Glass Tiger is presented by the Kootenay Concert Connection.

