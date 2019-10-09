The Harlem Globetrotters will be bringing their athletic hijinks to Penticton for an all-new show Jan. 30. (File photo)

Globetrotters returning to South Okanagan

The Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their all-new show to Penticton

Pushing the Limits, the world famous Harlem Globetrotters all new show, is coming to Penticton’s South Okanagan Events Centre Jan. 30 at 7 p.m.

Featuring their “larger than life” entertainers,” the likes of Big Easy Lofton, Hi-Lite Bruton, and women stars TNT Lister, Swish Sutton, and Torch George, every show features a blend of hilarious hijinks and incredible basketball skills including ball handling, high-flying dunks and a new record-breaking attempt.

Organizers describe the Globetrotters as a “one-of-a-kind experience putting a new spin on family time.

Rosters will vary in each city and are subject to change.

Tickets start at $18 plus applicable fees and go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 16 and can be purchased at the Valley First box office at the SOEC, charge by phone at 877-763-2849 or online www.valleyfirsttix.com

 

