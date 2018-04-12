Goodwill Shakespeare festival back in Vernon

More than 350 students from 20 schools in Vernon for theatre festival

Mike Panian, left, teaches a group of students the art of stage fighting during the 17th annual Goodwill Shakespeare Festival in 2017. The festival draws more than 350 high school drama students from all over B.C. to attend three days of workshops with theatre, film and TV industry professoinals. (Parker Crook)

It’s about encouraging youth to pursue theatre, and helping them succeed.

That’s the inspiration behind the 18th Goodwill Shakespeare festival. Hosted by Vernon drama teachers, the festival runs April 16-18.

“(More than) 350 students from 20 schools across B.C. will be participating in the multi-arts festival taking classes in theatre arts, choral, writing, photography, dance and technical theatre from industry professionals,” said Seaton Secondary teaching artist Lana O’Brien.

Eight schools will showcase performances from their schools Monday and Tuesday evening from 5-7 p.m., and on Wednesday from 1-3:30 p.m., the acting, choral, writing and photography students will be showcasing the work they have done over the three days of the festival.

All of these performances are open to the public by donation, at the Performing Arts Centre, with donations going toward future festivals.

