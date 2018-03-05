Great Big Sea fame tells his tale

For Séan McCann, former founding member of Newfoundland’s famous party band Great Big Sea, music saved his life.

When he was 15-years-old, McCann was sexually assaulted by his priest. He avoided his truth by abusing drugs and alcohol.

It took nearly 35 years, but through a song written as a love letter to his mother, McCann found the courage to share his story.

Armed with his acoustic guitar, affectionately dubbed “Old Brown,” McCann, now alost seven years sober and a mental health advocate, shared his songs and story to a near-full crowd at Vernon’s Powerhouse Theatre Sunday, March 4 in support of CMHA Vernon.

McCann is set to rock Kelowna’s Rotary Centre for the Arts March 5 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available for $45 through rotarycentreforthearts.com.

